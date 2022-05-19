Kendall “Ken” Holbrook, the head coach of the Reading Memorial High School boys’ swim team, has been selected to the Eastern Massachusetts Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (EMISCA) “Hall of Fame.” The award is for continuous excellence in coaching high school swimming. The award was presented to him at the annual EMISCA banquet on May 15 in Natick.
Holbrook has been the Reading boys’ swim coach for 30 years, but his contributions to the swimming world go back even further. He was the first person to try to get high school swimming into the Reading sports program. His first attempt in 1984 failed, but two years later he was joined by five others in the Reading swimming community and they succeeded in getting the program accepted. The girls’ team started in the fall of 1988 and the boys’ team came into existence a year later.
He was also on the Pool Committee whose three years of work resulted in what is now the Burbank YMCA pool.
He began his coaching career at the North Suburban YMCA in Woburn where, beginning in 1981, he officiated every meet held there for ten years. He also became an assistant coach and US Swim coach under head coach John Henriques. During this time, he was President of the Y swim parents association for nine years. From 1988-1991 he was assistant coach and then head coach at Meadow Brook Golf Club in Reading.
His first high school coaching job was with the girls’ team at Randolph High School in 1990. Then from 1990-1991 he coached the Framingham North boys’ swim team in their last year before they combined with Framingham South to become Framingham High school. His team of 17 finished third in the Bay State Conference and seventh at North Sectionals.
He began his career in Reading in the 1992-1993 season. In the fall of 1993 he began a 10-year career with the Framingham high school girls’ swim team. He took that team from a bottom three team in a nine school Bay State Conference to a top three team in an eleven-team conference. For his efforts he was awarded “Coach of the Year” in 1994 by the Metro West News.
In his 30 years at Reading, he has achieved a 169-133–3 record. He has two Middlesex League dual meet championships and three Middlesex League Championship meet wins. He has coached two State Division I champion swimmers, a State Championship relay and six North Sectional champions. His teams have finished as high as third at North Sectionals and as high as fifth at State Division I championships.
For his coaching success at Reading, he has been awarded the “Boys North Coach of the Year” by EMISCA in 2011, the Boston Globe “Boys Swim Coach of the Year,” also in 2011, and the “Priscilla Davis Silver Service Award” in 2016-2017 for 25-or-more years’ service to the sport of swimming.
Holbrook has also been a high school official for over 28 years as a member of the Eastern Mass Swim Officials Association. As a coach he is a member of the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association, the American Swim Coaches Association and the National Federation of High School Coaches.
He is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. On active duty for eight years, he flew KC-135 tankers in Southeast Asia. For this he was awarded the Air Medal as well as other awards.
He is widowed and has a son Kyle in Schenectady, NY and daughters Heather Ballou in Reading and Hilary Schneider in Brunswick, ME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.