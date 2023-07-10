WOBURN — This was a case where Stoneham won the battle, but lost the war in this year's Major Little League District 13 Pool A baseball tournament.
Stoneham was able to get its first win in the third and final game in pool play, a 1-0 victory over Woburn, Sunday morning at Weafer Park. However, the Spartans needed to score a few more runs to overtake Woburn (1-2) in the tiebreaker, which was runs allowed.
Woburn (1-2) came in with 10 runs allowed, and Stoneham had 12. When Stoneham got the final out to secure a well-played, 1-0 win, it was officially eliminated by Woburn.
Woburn remained alive, pending the outcome of Sunday night's Acton-Boxborough-Reading game at the RMHS Majors Field. Woburn needed Reading to win and score five runs to boost Acton-Boxborough’s runs-allowed total to 12. Reading won, 4-3, in seven innings, which left Acton-Boxborough (1-2) and Woburn tied at 11 runs allowed.
But, Woburn’s 3-1 win over Acton-Boxborough was the next tiebreaker so Woburn will face Reading on Wednesday at Benevento Field in North Reading at 5:30 p.m. in the Pool A final. The winner will go to the Sectionals.
Reading won pool play by going unbeaten at 3-0.
Reading 9, Woburn 0 — After both teams won their district openers last Thursday, Saturday morning's game was a pivotal one for both teams. The winner could practically guarantee a place in the Pool A title game with a 2-0 record.
Reading, coming off a 3-0 win over Stoneham, matched its run total for that game in the top of the first, and then added six more runs in the last three innings to pull away to the 9-0 triumph, and a 2-0 record.
Woburn coming off a 3-1 decision over Acton-Boxborough, Thursday evening. The Tanners were unable to get much offense going against Reading starter Nick Balicki, who tossed a complete-game, two-hitter, with no walks and 13 strikeouts.
Woburn's first hit was a two-out double in the fourth inning by Sam Lee. The other was a single in the fifth by Declan Leary.
Reading went right to work in the top of the first against Woburn starter TJ Trask. With one out, Brandon Zucchero singled, and Alex Barton followed with a single to put runners on first and second. Balicki stepped up and socked a double, scoring both base-runners for an early 2-0 advantage.
Balicki scored on a ground out by Christian Ramos before Trask retired the side, with the score 3-0.
Woburn tried to respond, but instead Balicki retired the first eight batters, five by strikeout, before it could get its first baserunner.
Noah Panchella drew a two-out walk from Balicki, as did Michael Greene, putting runners on first and second. Balicki got the third out on a pop out in foul territory on the third base side.
After the troubled first, Trask settled in over the next three innings, allowing just one hit in the third and an unearned run in the top of the fourth.
Balicki led off the Rocket fourth and reached on an error. He stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a fielder's choice grounder by Jacob Barletta.
With Woburn not making much contact at all, up to this point, it was an eye-opener when Sam Lee hit a line drive over the center fielder's head for a stand-up double. Was this a breakthrough for Woburn? Balicki brought an end to those thoughts by getting the final out of the fourth inning on a called third strike.
Reading broke the game open with three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 7-0 lead.
With one out, Ty Saggese was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Nick Henri kept the inning alive with a single, scoring Saggese, who had advanced on a wild pitch, from second for a 5-0 lead.
Tom Byrne singled to put runners on first and second, and Zucchero doubled to drive in both runners.
Declan Leary came on in relief of Trask to start the sixth. Balicki got on base for the third time with a walk, Ramos was hit by a pitch, and Barletta singled to drive in Balicki. Ramos took third on the throw home, and he scored on a ground out by Russo for the 9-0 final.
Stoneham 1, Woburn 0 — It was a lost weekend for the Woburn bats. In addition to getting shutout twice, the Tanners were struck out 29 times, including 16 times against Stoneham pitching on Sunday.
Woburn did get outstanding pitching and defense but Stoneham starter Brendan Schwartz held the Tanners to two hits in five and a third innings, which was when he ran out of pitches.
Cam Khodush came on in relief and Woburn nearly stole the game in the bottom of the sixth. Woburn loaded the bases before Khodosh struck out the final batter.
Woburn starter Declan Henry walked only one batter, but it came back to haunt him in the top of the first inning.
Mason McCormick drew the base on balls, leading off the game. He went to second on a wild pitch, went to third on a ground out by Colin McGrath, and scored on another wild pitch. It only served to deny a run batted in for George McCormack, who singled soon after.
Woburn first baseman Quinn Boyd may have prevented a bigger inning for Stoneham when he made a diving scoop of a catch on a shallow pop up into foul ground, near the first base line. Leary got his first of five strikeouts to get out of the inning.
Ty Murphy got the first Woburn hit, a single with two outs in the bottom of the first, but Schwartz was able to strike out the side in the first, as well as the second, third and fourth innings as well.
Not much went on at all for Woburn, until the bottom of the sixth, when Schwartz reached his pitch limit and was relieved by Khodush.
Khodush actually threw harder than Schwartz, but with less accuracy. Gavin Smith drew a one-out walk, Jeter Diaz singled up the middle, and both players moved up on a wild pitch to second and third.
After Khodush recorded the second out on a line drive to second, Michael Greene kept the inning alive with a walk to loaded the bases. Khodush struck out the final batter swinging on a 3-2 pitch to notch the save.
Reading 4, Acton-Boxborough 3 (7 inn.) — Reading clinched its spot in the District 13 Pool A title game with a win on Saturday, yet it was the game that did not seemed to matter that turned out to be the game of the tourney, thus far, and the most satisfying win.
After falling behind by a run in the top of the seventh, Reading strung together three consecutive extra-base hits, with no outs, to overtake Acton-Boxborough, 4-3, in the final pool play game, last night at the Majors Field.
The Rockets end pool play with a perfect 3-0 record, while A-B, Woburn and Stoneham all finished 1-2.
Acton-Boxborough came into the game needing to hold Reading to less than four runs, so that even if it lost, it would still own the tiebreaker in terms of runs against.
However, after ending up tied with Woburn with 11 total runs against, the next tiebreaker was head-to-head which went Woburn’s way by virtue of its 3-1 win over A-B.
Last night was a pitcher's dual through the first four inning's, with Reading's Cam Conwell going up against Acton-Boxborough's Jeremy Kim.
Brandon Zucchero got the first hit of the game, with one out in the bottom of the first, but Revolution shortstop Luka Simic executed a 6-3 double-play to end the inning.
Acton-Boxborough had a threat in the top of the second, when Cole Mazzone lined a single to center, followed by a single to left by Kim. Conwell buckled down, however, and retired the next three batters, leaving runners stranded at the corners.
Reading got its first two batters on in the third, with a walk to Nick Russo, and an infield hit by Conwell. Kim struck out the next two Rockets before getting a groundout to second.
The Revolution finally broke through in the top of the fifth. With one out, Mazzone hit a towering home run over the fence in center for a 1-0 lead. Kim followed with a double. He went to third on a ground out to second and scored on a two-out single by Jack Bergeron for a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, Reading answered right back. Nick Balicki doubled, and then Christian Ramos hit a come-backer to Kim. The pitcher checked the runner, but then rushed his throw to first and it went over the head of the first baseman for an error.
A wild pitch scored Balicki and sent Ramos to second. A bloop double down the left field line forced Ramos to hold up, so he only made it to third.
Kim struck out the next batter for the first out, but he had reached his pitch limit, and was relieved by Gavin Brown. A Russo sacrifice fly and a soft line out to first closed out the fifth, leaving the score tied at 2-2 going into the sixth.
Both teams went quietly in the sixth, with each team getting a two-out single before the inning was extinguished soon after.
In the top of the seventh, Conwell got the first two batters before he maxed out his pitch amount. Ty Saggese came on in relief and he was greeted by a line drive home run, over the fence in center, by Bryce Herrick, for a 3-2 Acton-Boxborough lead. Saggese got the final batter on a called third strike.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Rocket bats erupted. Zucchero led off with a triple to the fence in right-center. Alex Barton drove him in with a double to left, tying the score at 3-3. Balicki followed with his second double to drive in Barton for the walk-off win.
