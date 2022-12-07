READING — In just a short time, Jack Quinn developed into the top runner on the Reading High boys cross country team.
In his second full season as a member of the squad, the senior captain emerged as the Rockets’ No. 1 runner as he won four out of the six dual-meet races. In addition, Quinn also placed second at the Middlesex League Meet with a time of 15:30, which is the fastest time for a Reading runner in school history.
Quinn went on to be a big reason why the Rockets advanced out of the Division 1B state meet with his fourth-place time of 15:35 amd on to the All-State Meet. Quinn finished 15th overall in the Division 1 All-States with a time of 16:03.97.
“He is not only a phenomenal runner, but he is an exceptional person and team leader,” said Reading coach Mike Connelly. “He’s was unanimously elected to be team captain for the 2022 season after joining the program during his junior year.”
Quinn embraced what it means to be a distance runner and showed the discipline, preparation, and commitment to maximize his abilities on the cross country course. His leadership helped keep the team focused and engaged as it battled lots on injuries and difficult setbacks from some key runners over the course of this past season, according to Connelly.
In addition to his success on the cross country course, Quinn is now focused on the winter and spring track seasons.
But, Quinn is a late-bloomer in track. His athletic career was taking a different path early on.
A lifelong Reading resident, Quinn aimed to follow in his father Tom’s footsteps. Tom Quinn, a 1991 RMHS grad, was a standout hockey and baseball player for the Rockets, where he helped lead both programs to great success.
Tom Quinn, a defenseman, went on to play four years of Division 1 college hockey at the University of Vermont as a walk-on.
“I always looked up to my dad, and I remember hearing stories about his days as both a hockey and baseball player at Reading High,’’ said Jack Quinn. “When I was younger, I wanted to be just like my dad and play hockey and baseball in at Reading High School, but things just changed course along the way.”
Throughout his elementary and middle school years, Quinn was often spotted in area hockey rinks as a member of the Reading Youth Hockey program while participating on several club teams. On the baseball diamond, Quinn spent many spring and summer afternoons and evenings as a participant for the Reading Little League and Babe Ruth programs.
“I played hockey ever since I could remember, and I played right up until around my sophomore year of high school,’’ said Quinn. “My dad (Tom) helped me out a lot and I spent a lot of time in hockey rinks when I was younger. I also played a lot of baseball in both my elementary and middle school years as well.”
Quinn didn’t discover cross country until his middle school years where coach Chris Ritondo was aiming to recruit runners for the squad.
“I didn’t really think much of cross country until coach (Ritondo) persuaded me to run for the team,’’ said Quinn. “I just thought I would give it a shot and I ended up falling in love with it. I didn’t know if I was going to come back to it in high school, but I’m definitely glad I made that decision.”
As he entered his freshman year at Reading High, Quinn was playing junior hockey for the Boston Shamrocks during the fall season and participated on the freshman team during the winter campaign. He had also planned on playing baseball for the Rockets until the pandemic cancelled the 2020 season.
“I was definitely heading into the direction of my dad,’’ said Quinn. “I was all set to play baseball my freshman season, and then the pandemic hit and the spring season was cancelled. I already started losing interest in baseball and instead I decided to give track a shot because I already had the experience running cross country.”
As a sophomore, Quinn made the Reading High varsity hockey team as a defenseman during the shortened pandemic winter season that began in January of 2021.
Quinn saw regular playing time, but his heart yearned for both the cross country and track and field courses.
“Playing (hockey) during the pandemic was a strange experience,’’ said Quinn. “There were no crowds, and we had to wear masks and it wasn’t much fun. I just decided that after my sophomore year that I wanted to do something different and cross country and track and field was the path I wanted to take.”
Quinn received a tremendous amount of support from his father regarding the switch from hockey and baseball to track.
“My dad was very supportive of my decisions, and it’s the best decision I’ve made for myself,’’ said Quinn. “At first it was a little overwhelming, but I was able to adjust and get used to the sport as well as my coaches and teammates.”
Quinn decided to dedicate his time as a full time distance runner on the cross country team as well as middle distance/distance and relay team member on both the indoor and outdoor circuits.
“A year ago he made the decision at the end of the season that this was going to be his sport,’’ said Connelly. “He poured all of his passion and commitment into distance running and there was no looking back from there. That dedication and preparation paid off with incredible results this season.”
As a member of the indoor track team last season, Quinn participated in the 1000; the mile and the 600, where he helped lead the Rockets to a league title while earning All-Star status in the 1000.
“At first I had to adjust to being part of the track team,’’ said Quinn. “Track is unique because you’re competing against yourself and your opponent. It’s not only an individual sport, but also a team one as well, and I really liked that concept about it.”
In his first year on the outdoor track team, Quinn ran the 800, the mile and was part of the 4x400-meter relay team along with Michael Hardon, Jackson Clish and Jack Doherty. Finishing states and all-states with a top six finish, the relay team qualified for New England’s at New Britain, Connecticut, where they finished ninth overall. Quinn also earned Middlesex League All-Star status in the 800 as well as his success on the 4x400 relay team.
“It was just awesome competing in both indoor and track,’’ said Quinn. “It’s definitely a lot different than hockey and baseball, but it’s something that I’ve developed as passion for, and I’m looking forward to competing in both the winter and track seasons.”
Quinn also intends to compete in cross country as well as the indoor and outdoor track teams following graduation at Hamilton College.
“I’m looking forward to running and competing in my senior year and in college,’’ said Quinn. “It’s going to be a challenge for sure, but I’m excited about the opportunity.”
