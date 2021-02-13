ARLINGTON — Fresh off its first win of the season last week over Arlington last week, the Reading High boys hockey team could not repeat that result last night.
Arlington blanked Reading, 3-0, Wednesday night at Ed Burns Arena. After scoring six goals in their previous game, the Rockets were unable to find the net running into two good Arlington goalies in Mike Hayes and Jake Davies.
“We played well and we played hard,” said Reading coach Mark Doherty. “We got down 1-0 at the half and had some good opportunities, but Arlington had great goaltending and we were just unable to score.”
The Spy Ponders got on the board early in the first half on a goal by Reid Malatesta past Reading netminder Franklin Zessis.
Reading’s first line provided some offensive spark. However, the trio of freshman Cullen Emery at center and wings Landyn Greatorex and Evan Pennucci were kept off the scoresheet.
The game remained 1-0 heading into the second half, when mid-way through Arlington got a power-play chance and took advantage on a goal by Dominic Laiosa to take a 2-0 lead over the Rockets.
Reading had better opportunities to score in the second, but Davies played outstanding keeping the Rockets off the board.
The Spy Ponders added an empty-net goal scored by Drew Fecteau with a little over two minutes left sealing Arlington’s 3-0 win.
“If you can’t score goals, it is tough to win hockey games,” said Doherty. “We have things we need to work on before Saturday night against Lexington.”
Reading (1-3-2) will be back in action Saturday night against Lexington (0-6) at O’Brien Rink at 5 p.m. The Rockets will host the Minutemen on the folowing Monday (Feb. 15) for Senior Day. It is hoped that senior parents will be able to attend on Monday.
