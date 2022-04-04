WOBURN — For much of the last decade, the Woburn High girls' lacrosse team has featured a bevy of multi-year starters, who would provide the Tanners with depth all over the field, and proven leadership at the top.
After losing the 2020 season to the pandemic, and having a somewhat different season a year ago, the Tanners have a new look, one that offers a lot of promise.
Woburn still has experienced senior leadership with co-captains Amanda Palmisano and Abbie Lowry, but the engine of the team could be coming from the Tanners' talented sophomore and freshman classes.
"Last year we had a group of seniors that had been playing so long together, and moving the ball together for so long, they really had this connection," said Woburn coach Maggie Meagher. "These girls (current returning players) supported them, but now they are back, and now it's their turn to go after it."
Palmisano and Lowry set the tone in Thursday's opening-day victory over visiting Marblehead. Lowry contributed to the scoring and Palmisano made plays on defense that gave their teammates a lift.
The remaining seniors on the squad are Ali McEleney and Sam Niemsyk. McEleney is a second-year varsity player, and Niemsyk is in her first season with Woburn.
The junior class is even smaller, with only three players. Amber Hayden played well as the starting goalie in the first game of the season. Sophia Metivier had an assist in the opening day win, and Hannah Surrette brings experience to the midfield.
"It's one of the smallest teams I've ever had," said Meagher. "But we are going to work hard, get some experience on Monday at Beverly, and then go into league play with that experience."
Kayla Buback highlights a promising sophomore class. A returning scorer from last year, Buback looked sharp in the opener with five goals and an assist. Riley Morgan also had a strong opening game on attack, with two goals and an assist. Rachel Dabrieo had a pair of free position goals to help the Tanners take command in the first half.
Tegan Stone played well on defense, yesterday, and the remaining members of the sophomore class include Julia Long, Courtney Curran and Gianna Nellis.
Woburn has one of its biggest freshman classes ever with five, this year. Jenna Baccari made a good first impression with two goals, yesterday, but Ella Murphy, Emmy Rivera, Sydney Metivier and Monica Galluzo will be heard from before long.
"The strength of this team is hard work, they won't stop, they'll just keep on going," said Meagher. "They don't give up on ground balls, they don't give up on defense. We have some great shots, and good shooters, and we are able to finish."
The Middlesex League Liberty Division should be loaded as usual, with Reading, Winchester and Lexington leading the way, and Arlington and Belmont also capable of playing good lacrosse.
"Our hope is to really challenge Reading, to really challenge Lexington, to challenge Winchester," said Meagher. "The purpose of these early non-league games is to get some experience going into league play. I love league play."
Woburn had a scheduled non-league game at Beverly on Monday before opening league play on Wednesday (4 p.m.) at Green Field against Melrose.
