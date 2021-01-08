READING — After looking like it would be a long shut down, Reading High sports was given the go ahead to return to practice today as indicated by an email message on Thursday by Reading Superintendent John Doherty.
“Throughout this week, we have been meeting with our Director of Nurses, and Public Health Officials to determine next steps,” wrote the Reading Superintendent. “Based on these discussions, I am announcing that we will be returning to our regular hybrid model, beginning on Monday, January 11th. This will give our staff and students 17 days of reduced in-school contact since December 24th. In addition, all in person athletics and extra-curricular activities may resume tomorrow.”
RMHS sports had been stopped due to increase in cases with COVID-19 back on Dec. 30.
So boys and girls basketball, boys and girls hockey and gymnastics may resume their seasons.
The basketball teams get right into game action on Saturday with the Reading boys team hosting Winchester at 1 p.m. while the girls are at Winchester for a 12:30 p.m. game.
Reminder, there are still no spectators allowed.
The gymnastics meet on Saturday with Wakefield has been postponed, however.
