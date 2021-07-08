WOBURN — The Road to Williamsport is underway for the Woburn District 13 Major Little League baseball team.
The Woburn 12-year-old All-Stars completed the round robin portion of Pool A with a 3-0 record after a 10-5 victory over previously undefeated Wilmington, last night at Weafer Park.
Woburn scored four times in the first inning and three times in the second to take a 7-2 lead into the third. The teams scattered three runs each over the rest of the game.
Woburn advances to this evening's District 13 semifinals, where it will take on Pool B runner-up, Reading, at Benevento Field in North Reading, at 5:30 p.m. The final will be played at Weafer Park on Saturday at 2 p.m.
While the bats stood out, last night, Woburn coach Michael Hennessy said it was pitching that ruled the first two Tanner victories.
Emmett Vaughan got the start in the first round-robin game and he racked up 14 strikeouts in a 9-1 victory over Westford.
Leadoff hitter Chris Chiodo was the offensive standout for the Tanners, going 4-for-4 with three singles and a two-run home run in the top of the sixth.
Also contributing to the offensive output was first baseman James Hennessy, who had two singles.
Woburn scored two runs in the first, one run in the second, two runs in the fourth inning, and then four in the sixth inning to put away Westford.
The Tanners took care of business in just four innings against Acton-Boxborough, rolling to a 14-1 victory in a game halted by the mercy rule.
Matthew Olson got the start in the second game, and he struck out six in three innings. James Hennessy pitched the fourth inning and got one strikeout.
Olson hit a grand slam to dead center to highlight an eight-run second inning for Woburn. Also helping the cause in the second were singles from Braeden Blake, Aiden Wood and Chris Chiodo.
The Tanners added three more runs in the third and it was just a matter of time before the game came to an end.
Chiodo had a big evening with two doubles and a single, Olson also had a single and a double for three hits, and Braden Pacini had a single and a double.
The Tanners also drew numerous walks, which also contributed - along with sound defense - to helping them end the game early.
Jake Dooley got the start, last night, and pitched two innings. Chiodo then pitched two shutout innings in the third and fourth. JJ Charles got the first two outs in the fifth before leaving with a minor leg injury. James Hennessy came on to get the last four outs.
Chiodo led off the three-run second with a home run after Woburn batted around while scoring four in the first inning.
The four-run first included a single from Olson, a double from Charles, and singles from Hennessy, Blake and Brendan Cullinane.
Olson had three hits all together, with two singles and a double. Hennessy had two singles and Chiodo had the home run and a single.
"We're batting and we're pitching," said Michael Hennessy, on the simple formula to the team's success, thus far. "We have a nice roster."
Managing the Tanners is James Vaughan, while Donald Olson is the other coach.
The other players on the Woburn roster include Ben Jayne and Brayden Boczenowski.
