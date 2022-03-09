WOBURN - In a game dominated by defense, the shotmakers really stood out.
Amber Hayden's five points off the bench ignited the Woburn High girls' basketball team in the first half, and Carley Dangora's four 3-pointers and 16 points in the second half led the way in the Tanners' 50-34 victory over Brookline, in the MIAA Div. 1 state tourney Round of 16, Tuesday night at Torrice Gym.
The Tanners (21-1) will now face Wachusett Regional (22-0) of Holden in the Round of 8 on Saturday at 5 p.m. The second-seeded Mountaineers have had two wins by double-digits in their first two tourney games, including eliminating Reading on Tuesday (61-45).
Woburn got off to a slow start, offensively, and the 10th-seeded Warriors got eight points from game-high scorer Margo Mattes (21) in the first quarter to take an 8-7 lead into the second.
Mattes scored the first five points of the second as well, putting Brookline up, 13-7.
The Tanners continued to have trouble finding their range until Hayden came off the bench and hit a 3-pointer from the left corner on her first attempt, giving her team the lead (14-13) and igniting her team and the huge crowd of supporters in attendance.
Hayden hit her other shot in what turned out to be a 13-0 run that gave her seventh-seeded team a 20-15 lead at the half.
"It started with our defense," said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. "In the first half we were rushing stuff. We had opportunities, we had good shots we rushed a bit, we had layups we rushed a bit. Amber Hayden gave us a huge lift off the bench."
Other first half highlights for the Tanners included two exciting layups by Cyndea Labissiere, two nice assists from freshman center Shannon McCarthy on baskets by Labissiere and Casey Dangora, and a 3-pointer in the first quarter by freshman guard McKenna Morrison.
Woburn got the ball to start the third quarter and a designed play left Carley Dangora open on the left side for a 3-pointer, the first of three straight for the senior point guard, which was part of a 9-2 run that gave the Tanners a double-digit lead, 29-17.
Mattes, who scored the first 13 Brookline points in the first half before Gigi McMahon got a bucket to close out the first half scoring, got her first basket of the second half to end the run, but Hayden followed another Labissiere score with her second trey, putting Woburn up, 34-19, and prompting a back-to-the-drawing-board timeout from Warriors' coach Kendell Jones.
"The girls continued to play the defense. I mean 15 points in the first half, 34 for the game was pretty good, especially against those two players (Mattes and Gianna Bryant)," said Sullivan. "Carley Dangora hit some huge shots to start the second half, and that really opened things up for us."
Two free throws from junior forward Meghan Qualey closed out the third quarter scoring, with the Tanners in command, 36-20.
"As we play, we are going to hang our hats on defense," said Sullivan. "We're not the prettiest team offensively, but we compete defensively, and we have the girls who will do a really good job. Even from the get go, we had two girls take charges on their best player (Mattes)."
Senior forward Jenna Taylor was heard from, early in the fourth quarter, with a nice pass to Carley Dangora for a layup, and a jump shot from just inside the arc, giving Woburn a 17-point lead, 40-23. The Tanners maintained the margin into the latter stages with Labissiere feeding Qualey for a layup, and Morrison doing the same for Labissiere.
Brookline got six more points from Mattes but the Warriors were never a threat the rest of the way.
"In this Div. 1 tournament, every team you play is a really good team," said Sullivan. "Mansfield in the first round, Brookline now, every team you face is going to be a challenge. We are in the quarterfinals now, there's eight teams left in Div. 1, and we are one of them."
Carley Dangora added a fourth three and five points total, down the stretch, to complete her outstanding second half.
This win gives the Tanners a much-needed confidence boost after a shaky first tournament win, and they'll need it to be well-prepared to take on the unbeaten Wachusett on Saturday.
"We've played the best teams around and we've proven we can play with anybody," said Sullivan. "I tell the girls all the time, it doesn't matter who we play or where we play, it matters how we play. The girls are buying into it and we are going to go into our next game and give it our very best against Wachusett."
Brookline (34) - Mattes 7 5-5 21, McMahon 1 0-2 2, Rothstein 0 0-0 0, Bryant 2 2-6 6, Thompson 2 1-1 5, Washington 0 0-0 0, Lazowski 0 0-0 0, Liebman 0 0-0 0, Costello 0 0-0 0, Mataraza 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-14 34.
WOBURN (50) - Taylor 1 0-0 2, Casey Dangora 1 0-0 2, Qualey 2 2-2 6, Carley Dangora 5 2-2 16, Labissiere 5 1-2 11, Morrison 1 0-0 3, McCarthy 0 2-2 2, Surrette 0 0-0 0, Hayden 3 0-0 8, Gibbons 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-8 50.
Brookline 8 7 5 14 - 34
WOBURN 7 13 16 14 - 50
3-point FGs: B-Mattes 2; W-Carley Dangora 4, Hayden 2, Morrison.
