WATERTOWN — The Chuck Robinson-coached Reading LTA A Division team won its division in the Tournament of Champions round in the Lou Tompkins Association on Sunday.
The Rockets nipped Brookline, 2-1, in the title game played at Victory Field.
Righthander Dom Pucci pitched an excellent game before reaching his pitch limit with two outs in the seventh, not allowing a run and leaving with a runner on base.
That runner came across after a hit batter, a walk and a single to make it a 2-1 game.
But, reliever Anthony Picano then got the next batter to fly out to Brenden Walsh in right-center field who lunged to make a diving catch to end it.
It was a scoreless game through five innings until Reading scored its two runs in the top of the sixth inning on RBI singles by Nate Heithaus and Picano.
In the semifinal on Saturday, Reading beat Billerica, 7-3, as Heithaus picked up the win on the mound.
For coach Robinson, who is also the Reading Babe Ruth League’s Summer Coordinator, it was his second Lou Tompkins Association title. Robinson also led the 2012 B Division team (14-year-olds) to that title.
WOBURN 14U TEAM BEATS READING; BOWS TO L-S
The Woburn Lou Tompkins B team lost, 9-8, to Lincoln-Sudbury in the finals of the B Division (14-year-olds) Tournament of Champions on Sunday in Watertown.
Brett Stone hit a legitimate 385-foot three run homer to lead the offensive attack for Woburn while Dylan Sigsbury, Luke Gangi, Derek Santullo and Connor Welch all had big hits to drive in runs over the course of the game.
On Saturday, Woburn nipped Reading, 2-1, in a well-played game.
Woburn played small ball to literally squeeze home the winning run.
Tre Dowd singled and stole second. Sigsbury sacrificed Dowd to third and Jordan Henriquez put down a suicide squeeze bunt to score Dowd.
Reading had runners on second and third in the bottom of the seventh but Woburn’s Connor Welch fielded a ground ball, stepped on first and threw home to catcher Jackson Powers who made a diving sweep tag to get the Reading runner at the plate to complete a double play and end the game.
Woburn pitcher Brett Stone threw a seven-inning complete game needing just 68 pitches.
While it is a 14-year-old league, most of the Woburn team was made up 12 13-year-old players.
It was a tough loss for Reading, which received a well-pitched game from Ryan Mulvey. The Rockets gave up just two runs in their three LTA tournament games.
