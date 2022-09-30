The Winchester High golf team maintained its dominance in the Middlesex League Shootout.
The Red & Black cruised to their fifth consecutive Liberty Division team title with a team medal score of 216, outshooting Belmont and Reading by a 37 strokes on Thursday at Bear Hill Golf Club in Stoneham. Leading the way was the trio of John Scully, Carson Muse and Cole Cassidy, who each shot a one-over par 72.
All three golfers entered a special playoff on the fifth hole, where the ball nearest to the pin would win the tie-breaker and claim this year’s individual title. Cassidy, the team's No. 3 player, earned the crown with his shot edging Scully’s by 10 feet.
“All three of our guys really stepped it up and shot lights out on the course,’’ said Winchester coach Tom Walsh, whose team is undefeated in league play and currently stands at 8-1 overall. “In all my years of participating in the shootout, I’ve never seen three golfers of the same team share the individual title and have to battle it out in a special playoff. This has to be the first time that this has ever happened in the Middlesex League Shootout. I’m very proud of the way the guys played, and they managed the course exceptionally well.”
Scully made four birdies while Muse also added two and an eagle during the round. Cassidy also nailed three birdies as the Red & Black eased to the victory.
“The course was in great shape and the pin placements were very good,’’ said Walsh. “Our guys had some nice shots off the tee and they were able to make some long and difficult putts. It was quite windy out there, but they managed elements very well. I couldn’t be happier for our guys.”
Winchester went on to rout Reading in a match later that afternoon and appear headed to a third consecutive Middlesex League Liberty title.
“We have a lot of depth and we are loaded up and down the lineup,’’ said Walsh. “I’m only losing one senior from this year’s team and I think we have a great chance to finish the league undefeated for the third straight year, which is quite an accomplishment.”
Reading and Belmont finished in a tie for second place at 253. Guiding the Rockets was No. 1 player junior Brandon Vitarisi who had a great day with a three-over 74 on the round. The Rocket All-Star player had four birdies on the first, 12th, 13th and 14th holes.
“Brandon shot a great round,’’ said Reading coach Jeff Nelson. “The course was in great shape, and he shot his best round of golf all year. He was definitely in the zone out there on the course, and came into the shootout very focused.”
The Rockets other two golfers, No. 2 player Jack Murray and No. 3 Nate Johnson finished at 84 and 95 respectively.
“The other guys hung in there and they started off strong,’’ said Nelson. “They had some issues on some of the holes along the way, but this was their first time participating in the shootout, and I thought they handled themselves very well. Even though the scores weren’t what they had hoped for, it was a fun day for everyone and the shootout is a great event to be a part of.”
Woburn may have finished sixth out six teams in the Liberty Division at 286 but had a solid performance by its No. 1 player Danny McGahan who shot a 78 to lead the Tanners.
“Danny (McGahan) has had a great season, and he’s one of the top golfers in the league,’’ said Woburn coach Brian Keeley. “He handled himself with poise and maturity and he went out there and gave it his best effort. It wasn’t his best day out on the course, but it happens in golf and I’m sure he would have liked to have performed better. Sometimes that’s just the way it goes.”
Burlington came in with a total score of 267 in the Freedom Division portion of the Shootout. Serving as the Red Devils’ medalist was Dillon O’Reilly, who shot a team low score of 81, followed by Cody Sloan’s 90, and Will Curtin who posted a 96.
MIDDLESEX LEAGUE SHOOTOUT
at Bear Hill Golf Club
Middlesex League Liberty Scores: Winchester 216, Reading 253, Belmont 253, Lexington 255, Arlington 263, Woburn 286.
Middlesex League Freedom Scores: Melrose 247, Stoneham 250, Wakefield 252, Burlington 267, Watertown 279, Wilmington 299.
Individual Local Scores:
Burlington: Dillon O’Reilly 81, Cody Sloan 90, Will Curtin 96.
Reading: Brandon Vitarisi 74, Jack Murray 84, Nate Johnson 95.
Winchester: Cole Cassidy 72*, John Scully 72, Carson Muse.
Woburn: Dan McGahan 78, Ryan McGann 102, Jeremy Barreto 106.
*won individual shooting title on tiebreaker.
