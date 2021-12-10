READING — The Reading High girls basketball team has been practicing and scrimmaging for almost two weeks and every day has been different.
“It’s certainly nice to be back in the gym,” said Reading third-year coach Kara Melillo. “We’ve had some kids out with injuries and we’ve had some kids coming back from injuries. It’s been a different group almost every day.”
Now that Melillo is in her third season with the Lady Rockets, there is an increasing level of familiarity and understanding between the players and the coach.
“The kids have put in a lot of time over the last year,” she said. “They’ve worked hard. They’re playing good team defense. I’m pleased with the effort. We’re doing a lot of new things and there are some new faces, but I’ve been working with the youth program and they know me. We’re trusting each other.”
Last season, the Lady Rockets were 4-6 during the shortened pandemic season. Not only did the season start later than it usually does because of the changes the MIAA instituted to allow for more safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, Reading also had some games canceled due to cases of the disease.
“It was definitely a different season,” Melillo said. “We had 19 practices all year.”
Once the season started, Reading won its first two over Winchester but lost its next five. After two wins over Lexington, Reading played Burlington in the Middlesex League tournament but bowed out 36-27.
Approximately 30 candidates tried out for the team and 16 are on the varsity roster. Because the MIAA now allows for a player to take part in six quarters during a day, some players will shuttle between the varsity and JV teams.
“You can now play a full JV game and still be eligible for two quarters of the varsity game,” Melillo said.
There are two seniors returning from last season, guard Jackie Malley and forward Kendall Sundstrom. Melillo said she is pleased with the senior leadership and Malley in particular.
The 5-foot-8 Malley has a good chance at eclipsing the 1000-point mark for her career as she stands at 693 heading into this season. Already the program’s single-season leader in 3-pointers made (61 in 2019-20), she is 37 shy of setting the career record for 3-pointers made. Jenny Shoemaker (Class of 2003), who was just selected for induction into the RMHS Athletic Hall of Fame, currently holds that standard with 177.
There are four returning juniors and two sophomores who are back from last year. The juniors are forward Abby Farrell, guard Emily Bass, forward Brianna Cirrone and guard Jess Malley, Jackie’s sister. Guards Ella Abreu and Brooke Pulpi are the returning sophomores. Pulpi, who was the manager last year, is returning to the court after an injury kept her out of action last year.
The newcomers are senior Ciara Keane, juniors Caroline Higgins, Bella McGonagle and Katie Hurley, plus sophomore Lexi Nusinov and freshmen Molly Trahan and Abby Strong. The manager is Bella Giordano.
“We want to play quick,” Melillo said. “We want to push the ball and play great team defense.”
Reading scrimmaged Newburyport, Methuen and Malden Catholic last week. On Saturday, the Lady Rockets will face Andover in its final preseason scrimmage. The Warriors won the 2020 MIAA Division 1 North title and shared the state title with Franklin when the MIAA cancelled the state finals due to the COVID pandemic. There was no MIAA tournament last year.
“Malden Catholic is a young program but it’s getting a lot better,” Melillo said. “We’ve played Newburyport before and they’re a solid program. Methuen is very physical and talented. When we face Andover, we’ll have a good idea where we stand.”
The first two games are against Woburn and Belmont, two of the top teams in the Middlesex League Liberty Division over the last few years. The Tanners reached the MIAA Division 1 North semifinals in 2020.
“We just had a conversation with our captains,” Melillo said. “We said that anybody in the league can beat anybody and anybody can lose to anybody. We’ve prepared well and we’ve put in the work.”
