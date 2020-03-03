CAMBRIDGE — After getting past a 16-win team in the first round of the tournament, the Reading High girls basketball team quickly discovered a second 16-win opponent was far tougher to deal with than the first one.
The Lady Rockets just didn’t have a defensive answer to fifth-seeded Cambridge, which shot out to a 14-point halftime lead. Cambridge broke it open in the second half, and cruised to a 71-49 victory over 13th-seeded Reading, in a Division 1 North quarterfinal game at Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School last night.
With the convincing win the Lady Falcons advanced to the semi final round against top seeded Woburn on Wednesday at Torrice Gym (7 p.m.). Reading had its season end with a final winning record of 12-11 overall.
The Lady Rockets couldn’t stop Cambridge’s sophomore point guard Sophia Vital, who scored 23 points just in the first half, and continued to score into the fourth quarter to easily lead all scorers with 35 points. Kizziah Ruff added 19 points, to give the pair 54 points to account for over 75 percent of Cambridge’s 71 points.
“Their point guard (Vital) was phenomenal, and she’s a heck of a player,” said Reading coach Kara Melillo, who completed her first year as head coach last night. “We tried to double-team her, but she kept hitting outside shots or passed to someone who scored, and she was the difference in the game. Their other guard (Ruff) was also pretty good for them.”
The bright spot for the Reading was sophomore Jackie Malley, who hit five 3-pointers to not only finish with a team-high 15 points, but her five threes gave her 61 3-pointers this season, to break the school record for most threes in a season.
It didn’t take long for the Lady Rockets to realize they were dealing with a far tougher challenge than Everett was in the tournament’s first round. Ruff hit two shots including a three, then Vital added four baskets including two three’s, to give Cambridge an 11-point lead (20-9) with a minute left in the first quarter.
Then Malley came to the rescue for the Lady Rockets and make the battle close again, when she hit two consecutive 3-point shots, the second one breaking the school record for most three’s in s season, in the last minute of the stanza, to cut Reading’s deficit to just five points (20-15) by the end of the first quarter.
“Jackie (Malley) had a great season for us, and she had a good game tonight and I was excited for her,” said Melillo. “Offensively we had a lot of open looks, but usually we couldn’t finish and hit shots. We also turned the ball over too many times, and Cambridge capitalized and finished almost every time we did that.”
Malley helped keep Reading close early in the second quarter by draining another three, while Celia Capone hit a three as well, and Abby Farrell added a lay-in. The run overcame a three and a lay-in by Vital, and lay-ins by Ruff and Ella Simonsen, and cut Reading’s deficit to 29-25 halfway through the second quarter.
But then Vital caught fire for the Lady Falcons and made four shots from in low. Both Ruff and Ciani Taylor-McDonald nailed 3-pointers over the last four minutes of the second quarter. Their rally ingnited a big 15-5 run that extended Cambridge’s lead to 14 points (44-30) by halftime.
The Lady Rockets tried to start a comeback early in the third quarter when Abby Hurley and Kiara Tangney both hit lay-ins, to briefly cut Reading’s deficit to 13 points (47-34) two minutes into the third quarter.
But then the Lady Falcons took control of the action for the rest of the quarter. Both Vital and Simonsen scored from in close to overcome another three by Malley and lay-ins by Nakeya Carr and Farrell, then Vital hit a killer thee at the buzzer, to extend Cambridge’s lead to 17 points (58-41) by the end of the quarter.
Any thoughts of a Reading comeback quickly dissolved in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.
First, Vital hit two shots from in low, then Ruff nailed a three, then added two lay-ins, to spark a big 11-0 run that increased Cambridge’s lead to 28 points (69-41), and settled the issue for good.
The Lady Rockets got baskets by Tangney, Capone, Abby Lovvoll, and Gianna Zagami in the final minutes, while Kate Gauthier, Marisa Cirrone, and Kylie McKenna also got in the game for Reading. But Cambridge never let its lead slip below 22 points the rest of the way.
It was still a fine season for Reading as it steadily improved its play during the season to make the tournament, and finish with a winning overall record.
“Overall I felt we had a good season,” said Melillo. “Early in the season it took a few weeks to for the kids to buy into our new system. During that stretch we had some rough games. But, in the second half of the season the kids got the hang of it, stayed positive, played together as a team, and greatly improved their play.”
