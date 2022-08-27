WOBURN — Woburn High will play two new non-league football opponents in two of its first three games this season.
The Tanners will play at Braintree in their season opener on Friday, Sept. 9 (now a 6 p.m. kickoff) while hosting Bedford two weeks later on Friday, Sept. 30 in their home opener.
So how did a game with a south shore team out of the Bay State Conference come about? Pretty simply as it turns out.
“We got it off (the MIAA) website,” said Woburn sixth-year coach Jack Belcher. “They were looking Week 1, we were looking Week 1.”
Woburn opened with Wilmington in 2019 and 2021 (excluding the Covid spring season) but Wilmington dropped the Tanners this year so Woburn picked up Bedford in Week 3 and it was the same scenario as Braintree.
“They were looking and we were looking,” said Belcher who previously coached Bedford for 13 years before coming to Woburn.
“Scheduling now, of the 12 teams in the Middlesex League, only five have, what we refer to as three schedules, meaning varsity, JV, freshman because of numbers,” said Belcher. “We are fortunate here because of middle school football. We have 52 kids signing up for middle school football and we are running out of equipment which is a nice problem to have.
“So when we were looking at Week 1 for Braintree, ideally it would be someone who had all three and they said they did,” said the coach. “So we do have a freshman and JV game with them the next day, Saturday morning.”
Then Bedford came about.
“Last year we were open so I wanted to try and fill that some how,” recalled Belcher. “The MIAA has a website ‘open dates.’ Two schools were on there and I forget who the other one was but they were in Western mass and we already have a crazy ride ahead of us in Week 1 to Braintree.”
Both games with Braintree and Bedford are supposed to be two-year contracts with the sites flipping in 2023.
