WAKEFIELD — A valiant comeback in the fourth quarter by the Burlington High boys basketball team managed to force two overtimes, but ultimately Wakefield used a big advantage from the free throw line to come away with a 89-86 victory over Burlington at Charbonneau Field House yesterday.
The Red Devils were down six points with 15 seconds left in regulation when Shane Mahoney and Justin Bairos hit consecutive 3-pointers in the closing seconds, to tie the game at 73-73 and force overtime.
After the Red Devils took as much as a three-point lead in the first extra seassion, the Warriors came back behind Brett Okundaye, who scored three points to help tie the game and force a second OT. Okundaye scored four points in the second extra session to help Wakefield take the lead for good.
The Red Devils had two shots to tie the game again in the closing seconds of the second overtime, but 3-pointers by Bairos and Mahoney both missed the mark, which allowed Wakefield to hold on for the win.
Okundaye finished with 42 points to lead all scorers, while John Margolis added 21 to fuel the winning effort for the Warriors.
The Red Devils were led by Mahoney with 32 points highlighted by six 3-pointers while Sean McGlaughlin had 23 and Ty Williams added 13 before fouling out late. As a team, Burlington sank 15 threes in all.
A big added element in Wakefield’s win was hitting 21 of 32 free throws, while the Red Devils only had one free throw made and attempted in the entire game.
“Ty Williams fouling out really hurt us,” said Burlington coach Phil Conners. “We turned the ball over too much, and we had a good chance to build a bigger lead in the first half. We also didn’t play as good defense as we should have.”
Mahoney scored eight points in the first quarter, to overcome eight points by Okundaye and give Burlington a 19-13 lead by the end of the stanza.
The game was a see-saw affair throughout. Burlington led, 39-35, at the half but Wakefield held a 56-54 edge after three.
But 11 points by Mahoney and six points by Bairos in the fourth quarter helped Burlington rally to tie the game by the end of regulation.
Burlington (4-1) next hosts Wakefield at Vanella Gym on Saturday (11 a.m.).
