BURLINGTON — After scoring just 25 points on four touchdowns in its first four games combined, the Burlington High football team exceeded that total by scoring 28 points on four touchdowns in its fifth and final game — by halftime.
Then the Red Devils added seven more points with a fifth touchdown in the fourth quarter, to cap what was easily its best offensive team performance of the season. Burlington cruised to a convincing 35-14 victory over Watertown, in Burlington’s final game of the season at Varsity Field on Friday to finish with a 2-3 record.
The Red Devils moved the ball effectively running and passing. Adam Eldeeb rushed for 72 yards on 15 carries and two scores, while quarterback Nick Berglund completed 6 of 10 passes for 123 passing yards and two touchdown tosses. Burlington’s defense had two interceptions and a fumble recovery as well.
“I thought our offensive line blocked very well, and our running back Adam Eldeeb ran the ball very hard,” said Burlington coach Dan MacKay. “He was able to see the plays develop as he ran with the ball, and was able to score twice because of that. Those scores definitely got some momentum going for us.”
The Raiders started a comeback after yielding two early scores with a long scoring drive behind running backs David Manoukian (96 rushing yards on 22 carries) and J.P. Riley (66 rushing yards on 15 carries). But a mistake and a bad turnover led to two late first-half Burlington scores that Watertown could never recover from.
“We turned the ball over three times in the first half, and overall made too many mistakes,” said Watertown coach John Cacace. “We were moving the ball well and got it to a one-score game in the second quarter. But then we had a bad end to the quarter when they made two good plays and we made two bad plays.”
The Red Devils wasted little time scoring first off the opening kickoff. Several short runs by Eldeeb, and passes of 25 and 16 yards by Berglund to Matt Pinkham moved the ball to the Watertown 13. Then Eldeeb took the next carry into the end zone for the score. Liam Brown’s extra point kick gave Burlington a 7-0 lead.
The Raiders’ first possession ended on just its second play, when a pass by quarterback Johnny Cacace was intercepted by Burlington’s Ryan Tigges, who returned it to the Watertown 33-yard line.
Although the Red Devils gave up the ball on downs after four plays, the Raiders gave the ball right back to Burlington on the third play of their next possession. This time Cacace lost the handle of a snap, and Burlington’s Griffin Carter recovered the ball at the Watertown 30.
This time the Red Devils cashed in quickly. After Berglund completed a pass to Matt Pinkham to the Watertown 19, on the next play Eldeeb carried the ball around left end, and into the end zone for his second score. Brown’s extra-point kick extended Burlington’s lead to 14-0 late in the first quarter.
The Raiders responded with a long 14-play, 59-yard scoring drive extending into the second quarter. Several short runs by Manoukian and Riley moved the ball to the Burlington two-yard line. Then Riley took the next carry into the end zone for the score, and Shant Keshishian’s extra-point kick cut Watertown’s deficit to 14-7.
After a Burlington three-and-out, the Raiders were forced to punt from their own 40-yard line. But after a bad snap went over his head, Keshishian got the loose ball and in desperation threw an incomplete pass, which gave the ball back to the Red Devils in good field position.
On the very next play Berglund lofted a high pass over the middle to Shawn Pinkham, who came down with it at the five-yard line and rumbled his way into the end zone for the score with 1:38 left in the first half. Brown’s extra-point kick increased Burlington’s lead to 21-7.
The Raiders tried to answer back before halftime, but after moving to its own 44-yard line, a pass by Cacace was picked off at midfield by Tigges, who ran his second interception of the game back to the Watertown 21-yard line with just seven seconds left in the first half.
“Ryan Tigges was a monster during this past week, and those picks were on the same plays we ran in practice,” said MacKay. “I’m just happy for him that as a senior he was able to capitalize and do that for us in his last high school game, and that we were able to score right after his second pick.”
With time for just one play before halftime, Berglund this time fired a low pass towards the right sideline to Matt Pinkham, who snared it just over the goal line for the score as time expired in the half. Brown’s fourth extra-point kick gave Burlington a 28-7 halftime lead.
“On those two pass plays Nick (Berglund) couldn’t have put it in a better spot,” said MacKay. “First Shawn Pinkham and then Matt (Pinkham) made phenomenal catches. Those were huge big-time throws and catches, with great protection up front for Nick (Berglund), and gave us a lot of momentum for the second half.”
After an exchange of possessions, the Red Devils started a 14-play, 50-yard scoring drive. Ryan McGillivray ran nine times in 13 plays to move the ball to the Watertown three, then took the next carry up the middle and into the end zone for the score. Brown’s fifth extra-point kick extended Burlington’s lead to 35-7.
With the outcome decided, the Raiders added a late score on a four-yard run by Manoukian with four minutes left to cap the game’s scoring. Charlie Grattan then ran the ball five straight times for Burlington to get one first down and effectively run out the clock, and help Burlington end its season with a 2-3 record.
After the game MacKay praised the efforts of his team, and felt the win can now be used as a springboard for next season, which is just four months away.
“I’m proud of our effort today and a good way to close the season,” said MacKay. “The kids worked hard all year and it was great to see that pay off today. This win gives us some good momentum going into the summer and next season, and I’m excited to see what we can do and who we have coming back.”
