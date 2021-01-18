READING — The Reading High boys hockey team’s return to the ice was spoiled by a red-hot Woburn team that came into town.
The Tanners defeated the Rockets, 5-1, Thursday night at Burbank Ice Arena behind senior Michael Santullo’s hat trick, great goaltending by senior Ryan Moriarty and outstanding defensive work.
“It was a great win for us,” said Woburn coach Jim Duran, whose team is now 3-0. “We caught them at a good time where they haven’t been able to practice a whole lot, but our guys played well. Michael [Santullo] having a hat trick, was his first time since Mites, so I’m happy for him. Ryan [Moriarty] played great in net and our defense was strong, so we are very happy with this win.”
After only a handful of practices before taking the ice last night, Reading played well and coach Mark Doherty was pleased with the effort despite the score.
“We got one under the belt and it felt good,” said Doherty. “Regardless of the score, it was good to get the kids out there. Woburn is a very good team. We skated pretty hard tonight, but 30 seconds in is not a good way to start the year. But (Jonathan) Surrette can shoot the puck and he had open space. We just have to keep battling.”
Reading goalie Franklin Zessis got his first start for the Rockets in net and despite the score, played well earning 21 saves including some big ones in the second half.
“We are decent in net,” said Doherty. “Franklin [Zessis] played well.”
Woburn wasted no time getting on the board in this one, as 30 seconds into the game Surrette, who is closing in on the 100-career point mark, carried the puck up the wing and shot a wrist shot right past Zessis to give the Tanners the early 1-0 advantage.
Not long after that, Woburn took a 2-0 lead on Michael Santullo’s first of three on the night. Jackson Powers passed to Lance Anderson, who in the corner behind the net, centered a pass to Santullo and he buried the shot.
Reading had a few good scoring opportunities in the first half, but Moriarty came up with some big saves for his team keeping the Rockets off the scoreboard.
With only 11 seconds left in the first half, the Tanners extended their lead to 3-0 getting their first power-play goal of the night. Surrette took shot that Zessis made a pad save on, the puck got loose and Santullo collected it and scored.
Early in the second half, Reading had its best scoring opportunity of the night on a power play but couldn’t take advantage as Moriarty continued to shine.
At 14:29 of the second half, Santullo completed his hat trick. Aiden Robinson centered a pass where Santullo picked it up on the fly and shot in wrister into the upper corner of the net to make it 4-0 Tanners.
Shortly after that, Reading got another power-play chance and this time the Rockets broke through for their first goal of the season. Senior Landyn Greatorex carried the puck up the left wing, centered a pass to freshman Cullen Emery who stickhandled around the Woburn defense to score putting the Rockets on the board.
That goal seemed to ignite a flame in the Rockets as minutes later they nearly scored again, but Moriarty made a great save off the stick of sophomore Evan Pennucci.
Reading pulled the goalie with a minute left to play and Woburn scored an empty-net goal by Anderson sealing the 5-1 win.
These two teams are slated to meet again Monday at noon for Round 2 at O’Brien Rink. Reading is hoping to put this loss behind it and come out with a fresh start.
“We get right back against them [Woburn] on Monday so we will see what happens,” said Doherty. “We need to try and be more prepared this time.”
As for the Tanners, they are off to an incredible start this season. Fresh off a sweep of Arlington, the Tanners picked up right where they left off and Duran is proud of his team.
“We are off to a good start so we will take this win,” said Duran. “The kids have worked really hard this offseason, so we are very happy where we are at.”
