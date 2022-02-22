SHARON — The Reading High boys basketball team had its six-game win streak snapped on Sunday, but shook that off to start another one on Monday.
By virtue of their 67-54 win on Monday over Ashland in the consolation game of the Davenport Classic, the Rockets presented head coach Paul Morrissey with win No. 200 at RMHS.
Reading heads into next week’s tournament with a 12-9 record and is hoping to stay within the Top 32 of the power rankings that might get it a home preliminary round tournament game.
On Sunday, Reading lost the opening game of the Davenport Classic, 66-60 in overtime to Walpole.
The loss was the Rockets’ first since Jan. 28 when it lost to Woburn.
“It was a good high school game,” said Morrissey. “They’re a big team. We defended well. We just didn’t shoot the ball well.”
Regulation time ended with the score tied at 57. Trey Corbean made the tying 3-pointer for Walpole with one minute remaining. The Rockets had a chance to win it in the final seconds, but the Timberwolves made a defensive stop. Corbean took a shot from half court to try and win the game at the buzzer but the ball went off the rim.
In overtime Walpole (12-7) outscored the Rockets, 9-3 and kept Reading from making a shot from the floor for the entire four minutes.
Aidan Bekkenhuis (21 points) made a pair of free throws with 2:02 left to tie the score at 59, but James Gaba made a layup four seconds later to break the tie and start Walpole’s game-ending 7-1 run.
After James Murphy converted one of two free throws with 1:36 left, Reading did not score again.
“Walpole is a good Division 2 team,” Morrissey said. “Don’t let their [82-76 loss] to Lexington fool you. I was happy with the effort, but we wanted the win.”
Walpole was ranked 10th in Division 2 in the MIAA’s power ratings before Sunday’s game. Reading was 31st in Division 1.
Reading led 20-9 at the end of the first quarter and held a 36-29 edge at the half. Jesse Doherty scored 13 in the first half and Bekkenhuis scored nine,
Walpole opened the third quarter with 15 straight points to take a 44-35 lead. Bekkenhuis scored Reading’s first points of the second half when he made a pair of free throws with 3:23 left in the quarter.
Reading regained the lead with a 9-1 run . Loyal Alexander started the run when he grabbed a rebound off his missed shot, and muscled in another shot under the basket while drawing a foul from Corbean. Alexander made the ensuing free throw and added two more baskets on layups on Reading’s next two possessions.
Doherty completed the run with a layup and Reading was in the lead, 46-47.
With 55 seconds left in the third, however, Walpole’s Sean O’Brien made his first of two dunks, giving the Timberwolves a 47-46 lead going into the final quarter.
After Bekkenhuis made a three-point play with 3:40 left in the fourth, Reading led, 54-49. Walpole came back from Ryan King making a 3-pointer and O’Brien putting in another dunk to tie the score at 54 with 2:47 left.
Bekkenhuis made a 3-pointer with 2:10 to put the Rockets up 57-54, but Cordean tied the score one minute and 10 seconds later and the tie score held until the end of regulation.
Alexander finished with eight points for the Rockets. Louie Jennings led Walpole with 20. James Gaba scored 13. O’Brien added 11.
Reading 67, Ashland 54 — Tim Mulvey, Eric Pettorossi and Jesse Doherty combined for 14 3-pointers as the Rockets shot their way past Ashland in the consolation game on Monday.
Reading jumped all over the Clockers (5-15) for an 18-6 lead after one. It was a fairly even game after that, but the Rockets were in control from that point.
Mulvey (23 points) wound up with seven 3-pointers, all made in the first three quarters before the subs played a lot of the fourth.
