WOBURN — Playing for the first time in 10 days, the Woburn High girls' hockey team battled an older and deeper Arlington team to a 2-2 tie, Saturday afternoon at O'Brien Rink.
The Tanners trailed, 1-0, after the first period, but came up with two goals in the second period to take a 2-1 lead. The Spy Ponders tied the game at 2-2, early in the third period, and the goalies and defenses held up through the third period, and five minutes of 4-on-4 overtime.
"It was a great game," said Woburn coach Steve Kennedy, whose team is now 3-0-1 in Middlesex League Liberty, 3-1-1 overall. "We knew it was going to be an absolute battle to even get a point off of Arlington, and I am so proud of how the kids fought and worked hard the whole way through."
The Spy Ponders were very impressive in the first period, out-shooting the Tanners, 11-4, and taking a 1-0 lead at 6:27. Gabriella Russo took a lead pass from Julia Krepelka down the right wing. She approached the net from the right circle and beat goalie Alyssa Wackrow with a nifty shot over her left shoulder. Grace Corsetti also got an assist.
"They are good, they are very good, they just beat St. Mary's (Lynn), 4-1, right before Christmas," said Kennedy, of Arlington's skill. "We knew it was going to be a very physical game but I think our kids were able to hang in there. We got some calls that went our way in the second period, and we were able to take advantage of that."
Those calls actually came after Woburn had tied the game at 1-1 at 6:59 of the second period. Kate Sullivan chased a loose puck into the left corner, spun around and sent a perfect pass to ML Pineros, who was cutting through the slot. Pineros one-timed the puck inside the right post, before veteran goalie Elise Rodd could even react.
A little over a minute later, the Spy Ponders took a tripping penalty, and 42 seconds later, an interference penalty.
Woburn took advantage of the 5-on-3 and scored at 10:04, three seconds before the first penalty was set to expire. Taylor Buckley got the goal, her ninth of the season, with the assist going to Meaghan Keough.
Arlington killed off the rest of the power play, but then took two more minor penalties, just six seconds apart, a little over a minute after the Tanners had taken the 2-1 lead.
The Spy Ponders are a deep, talented and experienced team, and while Woburn had a lot of possession through the power plays, there were few shots actually on net. In fact, the Tanners only had three for the period.
Woburn took a penalty, two minutes into the third period, and Arlington tied the game at 2-2 while on the power play. Devin Norman got the goal, with the assist going to Molly Conneely at 2:25.
Both teams had double digit shots on goal, the Tanners had two more power plays, but neither team was able to score again in regulation.
During the five-minute, 4-on-4 overtime period, Arlington dominated possession and forced Wackrow to come up with five big saves.
Woburn had its chance in the final minute, when Buckley went in alone on a breakaway. Buckley made her move to the left, but Rodd read it perfectly and flashed a right pad to deny the Tanners the win.
"We have a short bench, with 11 skaters, so to go through three periods, and an overtime, and battle the way they did, to give the effort that they did, and to play at the level they played at - with good, smart decisions - the whole way through, I'm really proud of this team," said Kennedy. "I hope it's indicative of the way we'll be able to play throughout the rest of the season."
The Tanners next game on Wednesday with Reading is off due to Covid concerns in the Reading program.
