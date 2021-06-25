READING — It was the most anticipated boys lacrosse game between Middlesex League teams of the season and it didn’t happen until the MIAA Division 2 North semifinals.
After building up a sizable early lead, Reading High held off a late charge from Melrose to prevail, 14-10 on Wednesday at RMHS’ Turf 2 Field.
Reading (15-0) will play Wakefield for the sectional title (date, time and location TBA). If the Rockets prevail it will be their second North title in three seasons and four years (no season in 2020). They won it in 2018 on their way to the state title.
Melrose, the Freedom Division champion, ended its season at 12-2. The Raiders’ other loss was against Wakefield in the Middlesex League playoff semifinals. Reading, the Liberty Division champion, defeated the Warriors in the league championship game.
“Those teams were warriors,” said Reading coach Charlie Hardy. “Before the game (Melrose coach) Matthew James and I shook hands and said this is the game we wanted. We thought it might be 15-14, whichever team has the ball last and it almost turned out that way. We just got a little lucky in the first quarter.”
Reading held a 13-4 lead at the end of the third quarter before the Raiders outscored the Rockets, 6-1 in the fourth quarter. After Michael Casarano scored what turned out to be Reading’s last goal with 7:29 remaining in the fourth, the Raiders added four more goals, including two from Brady Pitcher. The last one came with 31 seconds remaining.
“The fourth quarter was what we thought this game would be,” Hardy said. “There’s no quit in them. At halftime, we told our kids they weren’t going any where and we couldn’t go anywhere. That was what we expected.”
Reading held a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, which allowed the Rockets to withstand Melrose’s late charge. Matt Blasi scored his first of five goals one minute and 16 seconds into the game. He added another one with 4:14 left in the quarter.
Robbie Granara also scored twice in the first quarter, putting in his own rebound with 3:31 left to make it 5-0.
Colin Mulvey, Nick Palermo and Colby Goodchild also scored first-quarter goals.
Granara, Mulvey, Goodchild and Palermo scored in the second quarter to put Reading up, 10-2 at the half. Matthew Dussault’s man-up goal 20 seconds into the quarter put the Raiders on the board.
Blasi scored all three of Reading’s goals in the third quarter, starting with one eight seconds after the half’s opening faceoff with an assist from Granara.
He scored his second one (fourth of the game) with 7:51 left in the quarter. For his final goal, Blasi stole the ball from Melrose goalie Francis Capaldo and tucked it into the net for a man-up goal with four minutes on the clock.
Finn Granara made 14 saves for the Rockets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.