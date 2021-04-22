WINCHESTER — The Woburn High girls volleyball team gave it everything it had but came up short against a still undefeated Winchester team.
Winchester swept Woburn, 3-0, Tuesday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Middlesex League tournament and still hasn’t lost a set this season.
Winchester won the first two sets, 25-15 and 25-13, and then sealed the win in a 25-14 win in set three. Winchester will host Burlington in the ML semifinals on Thursday at noon.
“It was a very good team win,” said Winchester coach John Fleming. “It was truly a team effort where we got great performances from everyone on the court, which was great to see. The girls are thrilled to be moving on and because there is no state tournament, we have this and they are excited. It is not the same, but it is the next best thing, so the girls are taking advantage of that and making the most of it.”
“I felt with how great Winchester played, we hung with them for a long period of time in the first and third sets,” said Woburn coach Scott Roy. “We showed we can do it in stretches but against them, you have to do it the whole time. I wish we could have maintained what we had going through the whole set, but hopefully it shows the girls and everyone watching that we got better.”
Though the season is over for Woburn, Roy is looking ahead to next season in the fall and is excited to have most of his players coming back.
“I hate that it is over,” said Roy. “But next season we have a lot of the same girls coming back and they will be older and more experienced. Hopefully, we will be in a better place in the world where we can play a full season.”
The first set started off close with both teams playing well from the start. With the score 6-3 in favor of Winchester, the Tanners took three of the next four on a kill by senior captain Sophia Bishop and a serving error by Winchester to cut the lead to one.
Winchester then went on a mini-run scoring five of the next points to open up its lead to 13-7. Two points came on aces by senior Jules Darrigo and two on kills by senior Tia Fiorentino.
A few points later with the Red & Black leading 15-9, they went on another huge run and this time really opened the game up taking six of seven to go up 21-10. Sophomore Lauren Tian earned two kills while Grace Thompson served outstanding earning five connective service points.
The Tanners got three in a row back later on an ace by Brianna Liu and a kill by Meghan Qualey, but in the end, Winchester would prevail getting the 25-15 win.
In set two, Winchester dominated. Thompson served up two aces to help her team take an early 10-2 lead.
Woburn did everything it could to get back in it but had six service errors that certainly proved costly.
With Winchester then leading 21-10 later in the set, it closed the set by winning four of the final seven points to win, 25-13.
Set three proved to be a lot closer as Woburn fought to stay in the game and try and force a fourth set.
After great serving from Woburn senior Joana Zeqo got Woburn within one at 9-8, Winchester went on another huge run this time taking eight of the next nine points to take a 17-9 lead. Sophomore Kate Jiang came up big for her team in serving in this run.
The Tanners then strung together a four-point run that saw sophomore Sophia Furxhi earn three straight aces to cut Winchester’s lead to four.
In the end, Winchester went on to score eight of the final nine points of the set, winning in impressive fashion, 25-14, and keeping its unbeaten streak alive at 11-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.