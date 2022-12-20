READING — For the second game in a row, the Reading High boys hockey team has shut out an opponent in impressive fashion.
The Rockets took down Burlington, 3-0, Saturday night at Burbank Arena behind a roaring crowd.
Scoreless after one period, Reading came out in the second firing on all cylinders as a little over a minute in, senior Mark Boyle got the Rockets on the board with his first goal of the season and 21 seconds later, 6-foot-4 junior Laz Giardina scored again.
In two games so far Reading has yet to allow a goal and though goalie Chris Hanifan hasn’t had much work thrown at him yet, he has excelled at what has come his way.
“It was a good win,” said Reading coach Mark Doherty. “Burlington is always a good opponent, they are well-coached and a gritty team. But, we have guys that can put it in the net and we have different guys, not just one or two kids so that is great. Overall I am pretty content with how we played, but we still have a lot to work on too. But, a good start to the season for us.”
In this league, it is anyone’s game on any given night so Doherty is pleased with his team’s effort so far and hopes they keep this going.
“We have good size this year and we are pretty quick,” said Doherty. “It is nice to win battles. It is part of the game and you have to want to win them. But, you have to bring your ‘A game’ every night especially in this league. So far our effort has been good and Chris Hanifan has been playing well.”
Reading came out strong in the first period. The Rockets carried the majority of the play and were putting a ton of shots on Burlington goalie Camden Shanahan early on.
Despite some good chances in a back and forth period, neither side capitalized as the game went scoreless into the second period.
The game shifted in a hurry as at 1:32 of the second period Reading broke the scoreless tie with a rebound goal from Boyle.
Junior TJ Michel made a nice play along the boards and passed in front to Matty Fichera. Fichera took a shot that was saved by Shanahan. The puck came loose and Boyle was right there to bury the shot to give Reading a 1-0 lead.
It didn’t take long for the Rockets to double their lead as 21 seconds later on a bad defensive break by the Red Devils, Giardina went on a mini-breakaway and fired one home to give Reading the 2-0 advantage.
The rest of the period went back-and-forth with Reading carrying most of the offensive play and putting pressure on the Devils.
The first penalty of the game came early in the third period where Burlington got its first power-play chance.
The Rockets were in full control and didn’t let Burlington get a shot on net during it.
Mid-way through the third period, senior captain Evan Pennucci gave the Rockets some insurance with his third goal of the season.
After passes from Michel and fellow senior captain Robbie Granara, Pennucci carried the puck up the wing and hit a quick snipe top-shelf to put Reading on top 3-0.
Burlington had a few chances later in the period to get on the board, but Hanifan was strong in net making some key saves.
The Red Devils pulled the goalie with 1:30 left to try and generate some offense but Reading’s defense was strong and held tight for the 3-0 win.
Reading (2-0) will look to keep this win streak going Wednesday against Melrose (0-2) at Kasabuski Rink at 7:30 p.m.
