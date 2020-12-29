After two years as a graduate assistant at Southern Mississippi, Reading native Joe Pappalardo (RMHS Class of 2015) has moved on to Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee where he will be co-special teams coordinator for the Governors. Austin Peay plays in the Ohio Valley Conference, which competes in the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
During his two years at Southern Miss, which plays in Conference USA, a FBS School, the 24-year-old Pappalardo worked with the special teams coordinator. In this role, he was responsible for all opponent breakdowns, providing detailed information for each special team’s coach, the coordinator, and the head coach so that they could formulate the plan for the week. Pappalardo was also responsible for getting everyone’s weekly game plan put together whether that be Visio or PowerPoint Slides, along with creating weekly opponent cut-ups. Throughout the week, he ran all the special teams scout units with help from the Graduate Assistants on staff.
Pappalardo was also heavily involved in the recruiting and operations department where he was responsible for running game day unofficial visits and writing up evaluations for potential prospects.
In his second season, he was brought back as an Offensive/ Special Teams Graduate Assistant. He was still responsible for his special teams duties and took on additional responsibilities on offense which included running the scout team secondary during the week, creating all the cut-ups for each offensive coach, along with the opponent scouting report and helping put together the offensive coordinator’s weekly call sheet, working specifically with the tight ends.
This past football season, Southern Miss went through three head coaches. The final coach, Scott Walden, came on as interim head coach. During Walden’s time, Pappalardo worked closely with him and was given additional roles. When Walden was offered the head coaching job at Austin Peay, Pappalardo was one of three people Walden took with him.
As the co-special teams coordinator at Austin Peay, Pappalardo will have game plan input and share in the design and personnel decisions regarding special team’s units. He feels he is blessed to have an opportunity to do what he loves and to work for coach Walden, the youngest head coach in Division 1 at age 30, who is someone everyone should watch as he progresses.
A 2019 UMass Dartmouth grad, Pappalardo was a four-year student assistant to the football team before moving on to Southern Miss. He played football for Reading High where he started as a defensive back and wide receiver.
