WOBURN — The Winchester High boys' basketball team maintained its share of first place in the Middlesex League Liberty Division title race with a 66-45 victory over Woburn, last night at Torrice Gymnasium.
Considering it had been 10 days since the Tanners had practiced prior to Monday, last night went decently. Woburn played much better than the first time the teams met in Winchester, and the Tanners were still in the game halfway through the fourth quarter.
"It was weird, it was challenging, especially (Monday), coming back and trying to give as much as we can to get ready for the team that is atop the standings," said Woburn coach Randy Parker. "We got after them hard in practice because we knew it would only help us, and they responded very well."
In fact, Woburn scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter, and it got the Red & Black a little worried, considering their second half/fourth quarter struggles, recently. Coach John Fleming called timeout, drew up a play, and Winchester ended up getting a pair of Matt Hu's six 3-pointers on the night to quickly regain command, and pull away to the win.
Winchester, a streaky-shooting team, was on last night and made 13 threes.
"We talked about the first time we played these guys and how we shot the ball incredibly well, and to not rely on the fact it's going to happen in round two," said Fleming. "I thought Woburn fought hard and played us tough. We made the energy plays when we needed them. They helped shift the energy of the game."
Winchester moved out to an early 8-2 lead in the opening minutes but Woburn responded with the next five points, with a bucket from JJ Merlain and a three-point play from Brett Tuzzolo.
Three-pointers helped the Red & Black take an 18-14 lead after one, and the lead expanded to double-digits when Winchester got the first seven points of the second quarter.
The Red & Black kept trying to pull away, but the Tanners kept fighting back, keeping the margin around 10 points.
"They (Tanners) put their head down and they trusted what I told them," said Parker. "Winchester is a tremendous team that is playing very well at the right time. They are well-coached, they shoot the ball well and they share it. We've gotten better since we last played them."
Woburn got good work from center Dominic Cafarella in the second quarter, and Liam Dillon made his presence felt in the third quarter, scoring five points to keep the Winchester lead in single digits.
"We put the pressure on them, we hung around and tried to keep it close each quarter," said Parker. "I thought we did a tremendous job in the backcourt on the 2-2-1 (defense) that hurt us a lot in the first game, and made a good job making decisions."
However, a 14-2 run seemed to put Winchester in command, and it led at the end of three quarters, 53-36.
Woburn put together a 10-0 run from the end of the third to the first four minutes of the fourth quarter. Tuzzolo had five of the points and Evan Kolodko (9) had two buckets, the latter of which cut the margin to 10 with 4:20 left.
After a Winchester timeout, Hu delivered another three, and then two subsequent forced turn-overs led to another Hu 3-pointer, and a DeMichaelis layup off a Hu steal. It was 61-43 at that point, and the game was over.
"Good defense helps create good offense and that's what happened there," said Fleming. "Matt hit back-to-back threes, and that opened things up and sealed the deal."
"I'm proud of the effort and the energy of our guys," said Parker. "I'm so happy to be back with these 14 guys, in the gym, and we'll appreciate these last two weeks."
Arlington defeated Belmont in overtime to hold onto its share of first place, with each team having two more league games on their schedules.
The Tanners host Belmont, Friday night (7 p.m.) and then host Reading in a makeup game, Sunday morning (11 a.m.).
The Red & Black have a huge game, Friday night (7 p.m.), when they host Lexington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.