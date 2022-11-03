READING — If there’s one thing the coaches of Reading and Leominster agree upon, it’s that their teams will need to play their best football on Friday to win and advance in the MIAA Division 2 state playoffs.
“They’re a really good team and it will be a tough game,” said Reading coach John Fiore, whose team hosts Leominster at 7 p.m. on Friday at Hollingsworth Field in the opening round of the playoffs. “Every play will have a life of its own. We need to play our best game,”
Said Leominster coach Devin Gates, “We have to keep pace with what Reading does on offense. We need to try to slow them down. We need to capitalize when we’re on offense and finish possessions with points.”
Reading is seeded sixth at 8-0, while the Blue Devils are the 11th seed at 7-1. Their only loss came against Peabody, the third-seeded team in Division 2, 41-20. Leominster finished out the season with victories over Wachusett Regional, the 12th seed in Division 1, 48-27, and Shrewsbury, 12-6.
The Devils have three shutouts to their credit, defeating Doherty of Worcester, 42-0, Nashoba Regional, 27-0 and Algonquin, 45-0.
Other wins came against Fitchburg, 48-6 and Shepherd Hill, 45-14.
Gates took over as head coach of the Blue Devils in 2019, when the current group of seniors were freshmen. They were 5-6, 0-4 in the spring pandemic-shortened season of 2021 and 4-7 last year.
“A big part of what I wanted to do was establish a culture,” Gates said. “The freshmen evolved each year. They really bought in to what we wanted to do in the weight room and with workouts.”
Leominster also has a storied football tradition, with 12 Super Bowl titles to its credit. The program’s most famous victory was in 1988, when it defeated Brockton, then the top-ranked team in the country.
“It's a big football town,” Gates said. “The locals, the mayor, the superintendent, all take a big interest in the team and the kids have bought into that.”
Gates said on offense, his team has a balanced attack, taking whatever the defense gives it. Senior receiver and in the words of Gates, “Swiss Army Knife” Ricky Encarnacio, has scored 16 touchdowns this season. On defense, he plays safety.
Ma’Kai Stinson-Newton is the Blue Devils’ top running back and he also plays linebacker.
The quarterback is freshman, Osiris Lopez. He has thrown for 1,800 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Leominster’s offensive and defensive lines have a mix of size and quickness, similar to Reading’s according to Gates.
“You start with their skill positions,” Fiore said. "They’re very experienced, complete players. The wide receivers are all tough. The quarterback is a tremendous athlete with a cannon for an arm. The line is very big.”
In Reading, Gates sees a team that is battle-tested and will be a challenge.
“I’m super-impressed with their poise,” he said. “Obviously, they can execute offensively. Their quarterback [James Murphy] has a lot of experience. The receivers play well. The defense is very tough. They do all the little things really well. I’m really anticipating a very challenging game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.