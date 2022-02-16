BURLINGTON — After consecutive six-goal performances, the Burlington High boys hockey team could not generate the same offensive level and fell, 5-1, to Wakefield at the Ice Palace on Saturday night.
The teams skated to a scoreless first period highlighted by physical play from both sides.
Wakefield opened the scoring in the second just 19 seconds into the second period when Joseph O’Brien capitalized on a defensive giveaway and beat Burlington goalie Chris Busby for a 1-0 lead.
Burlington tied the game when Will McLean slid a pass to a streaking Ryan Kane. With the puck just out of his reach, Kane slid on the ice, extending his stick to tap the puck past Wakefield goalie Gabe Brisette.
However, the game shifted for good when Wakefield scored twice late in the second period in a span of 1:32.
O’Brien scored his second of the night on a cross ice feed from Ryan Rossini and Frankie Leone followed when he cashed in on a rebound chance.
Wakefield played a strong defensive third period limiting the Burlington chances before putting the game away when Rossini lit the lamp on a cross ice pass from O’Brien.
Defenseman Joe Colliton iced the win when he picked up a puck at center ice and skated in for an empty net goal.
Following the loss on Saturday, the Devils fell to Framingham by a 2-1 score in the consolation round of the Ed Burns tournament.
Burlington (4-13-1) will travel to play Bridgewater-Raynham on Thursday night in a non-league game.
BURLINGTON GIRLS HOCKEY
As for team goals, the Burlington girls hockey team always sets making the state tournament as one and the Lady Devils got a step closer to said goal on Saturday night at the Ice Palace.
Burlington carried play throughout the game and skated to a comfortable 4-1 win over Wakefield improving its record to 9-8.
Burlington opened the scoring in the first period when Abby Wojtaszek finished off a pass from behind the net from Elena Seremitis for a 1-0 lead.
Shea McDonald doubled the lead later in the period on a power play when she one-timed a cross ice pass from Seremitis.
The teams traded goals in the middle period with Lizzie Boulos scoring for the Lady Devils when her shot from the left point found it’s way through a screen past Wakefield goalie Abby Boudreau.
Junior captain Abby Sousa finished out the scoring in the third period when she banged home a pass out in front on the power play to make it a 4-1 game. McDonald and Katie Hayes assisted.
Sophomore Renee Flett, filling in for injured goalie Maya Barkley, made 10 saves for the Lady Devils.
Burlington will look to clinch a tournament berth on Wednesday when it hosts Malden Catholic.
