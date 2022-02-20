WOBURN — In a masterpiece of a game between two of the best teams in MIAA Div. 1, the Woburn High girls' basketball team got a coast-to-coast driving layup from Cyndea Labissiere, with six seconds left, to take a 45-43 triumph from Andover, in the first round of the Comcast Tourney, Saturday evening at Torrice Gym.
The Tanners (19-0) are to be back in action on Monday afternoon against a Norwood team that was outstanding in its victory on Saturday over Norwell.
On Saturday, Woburn overcame a 28-point effort from the Golden Warriors' Amelia Hanscom, including 21 in the second half. Labissiere scored all 15 of her points in the second half, and it seemed each of her seven field goals were impactful.
As much as Labissiere stood out in the end, it was a total team effort from the start. It was Woburn’s patented defense which held together when Andover (18-1) was looking to pull ahead in the second and third quarters.
After being held to two points in the second quarter, the Tanners came up with 18 in the third, but still trailed by a point heading into the fourth.
"I thought we just played tough," said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. "Andover is an extremely good team, very well-coached, excellent players, but I just thought our team battled and battled."
Andover led by three, early in the fourth, when Tanner forwards Jenna Taylor and Shannon McCarthy took a turn feeding each other for driving layups, giving Woburn the lead, 38-37, with 5:20 left.
Andover star forward/center Anna Foley, held to just four points to this point, got the next two baskets, one off a pass from Hanscom, and the Golden Warriors were back up by three again, 41-38.
A Taylor turnaround jumper, and a Labissiere free throw tied the game at 41-41 with 2:20 left. On Andover's next possession, Foley made a sweet pass to Hanscom for a backdoor layup and the Golden Warriors were again on top, 43-41, with 2:01 to play.
But that would be it for Foley. On the next trip down the court, Labissiere made a powerful drive to the basket, changing course along the way, and Foley picked up her fifth foul while Labissiere earned a chance at a three-point play. She missed the free throw, but the damage was done to the Andover offense, and defense.
On their last full possession, the Golden Warriors got a left baseline jumper from Hanscom, but this one rimmed out. The rebound went to Labissiere with 13 seconds left. The junior guard made her way down the court before making a difficult left-hand layup with a hand in her face.
Andover could only try a desperate heave from its side of half court and it did not come close to reaching its target, as the Woburn celebration ensued.
"They competed for 32 minutes, just like we talked about at the beginning of the game," said Sullivan. "We competed for all 32 minutes, and it took every bit of those 32 minutes. I couldn't be more proud of the girls."
Woburn got off to a good start with a 9-2 lead, while getting the home crowd into it. It lead 14-8 after one.
The Golden Warriors came on strong in the second quarter, scoring the first eight points to take a 16-14 lead. Woburn was shut out until Taylor hit a jumper from the free throw line to tie the game with 2:03 left, and that (16-16) was the score when the teams went to the locker room at the half.
Hanscom set the tone for her huge second half with a 3-pointer and she and Labissiere went back and forth for the early part of the third quarter. On one play that showed the Tanners' tenacity, Labissiere missed the free throw on potential three-point play that would have tied the score. Taylor got the offensive rebound, and fed Labissiere for a layup that put Woburn in front, 22-21.
"I thought Cyndea Labissiere in the second half was incredible," said Sullivan. "I thought Meghan Qualey did a great job all game, along with our other bigs, on Anna Foley. That was just a great, great high school girls' basketball game."
Andover then embarked on a 9-2 run. Down by six (30-24), Woburn got a three-point play from Taylor, and a 3-pointer off the glass from McCarthy that revved up the Tanners' student section. A steal and layup for Labissiere, along with a creative driving layup after that, had the Tanners in front, 34-32.
"Our identity is defense and the girls did an incredible job, and I'm just so proud of them," said Sullivan. "They are physical, tough kids, and they just competed so hard."
Not that there were doubts, but there were questions about how the Tanners would respond against a really strong opponent, after a Middlesex League season where they were barely challenged at all. This just in: Woburn is for real.
"You look at this Comcast tournament, the field is absolutely loaded with good teams, and I think we're one of those good teams," said Sullivan. "On any given night, it's a matter of competing and playing hard, and I can't give our girls enough credit."
