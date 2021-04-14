The Reading High girls swim team continued the course with a 89-73 victory over Woburn in last Thursday’s make-up virtual meet.
The Lady Rockets recorded nine individual wins out of 11 total events. Reading’s Sam Brabeck and Molly Hamlin each won two individual events.
“It was exciting to get a good race in this season, and the girls were excited to compete against each other, even if it was all in good fun with teammates,’’ said Reading coach Lianne Bradley.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the team of Hamlin, Anna Boemer, Tess Rhodes and Sam Brabeck earned a winning time of 1:57.98.
In the 200 freestyle, Brabeck was the race winner followed by Lydia Moletierri’s second place time of 2:09.23.
Hamlin cruised to a winning time of 2:13 in the 200 Individual Medley along with Ally Kneeland’s second place finish (2:29.97).
Hamlin established a new school record in the 100 butterfly, breaking Boemer’s previous record, which was set during the first meet of the season. Hamlin touched in a winning time of 55.34 while Boemer placed second in an equally outstanding time of 55.37.
“In the 100 butterfly Hamlin and Olympic trial qualifier Anna Boemer went head to head for an exciting race,” said Bradley. “Hamlin out touched Boemer breaking Boemer's school record. It was one of the most exciting races to watch.”
Earning her first victory of the season was Elise Verrier, who led a sweep in the 100 freestyle with a winning time of 1:03.50. Finishing second and third for the Lady Rockets was Eva Pastore (1:04.15) and Shannon Letendre (1:04.17).
Brabeck recorded her second individual victory with a win in the 500 freestyle (5:36.28).
Also claiming victory was the 200 freestyle relay team of Hamlin, Pastore, Kneeland and Boemer in 1:51.12.
Shannon Letendre was the winner in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.62 while the 400 freestyle relay team of Rhodes, Molettieri, Kneeland and Brabeck posted a winning time of 4:05.66.
In the losing effort, the Tanners had fine performances by Julia Zheku, who earned a winning time in the 50 freestyle at 29.22 while freshman Sarah Herbst won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:09.99.
Second-places finishes for the Tanners included the 200 freestyle relay team of Herbst, Olivia Harkins, Zheku and Riley Aptt, who finished with a time of 1:54.81.
Olivia Harkins also recorded a time of 1:22.73 and finished third in the 200 Individual Medley (2:32.51).
Riley Aptt placed third in the 100 butterfly (1:06.68) while the 200 medley relay team of Herbst, Harkins, Aptt and Zheku also managed a third-place time of 2:08.57.
“Reading is a great team, and I thought we competed well with them,’’ said Woburn coach Courtney Eisenberg. “We swam hard and we’re just continuing to work hard and improving on our times. The girls are having fun this season, and they’ve been able to enjoy every minute of it.”
Reading 89, Arlington 76 — With another solid performance, Reading once again finished the dual meet season undefeated with an 89-76 win over Arlington last Friday in with their second virtual meet in as many days. Coupled with its virtual meet over Woburn, the Lady Rockets improved to 5-0 overall and will compete in the first ever Middlesex League’s Virtual League Meet, scheduled to be held this week.
In the win, the Lady Rockets captured nine out of 11 events, while Molly Hamlin, Sam Brabeck and Anna Boemer each captured two events.
In the 200 medley relay, the senior team of Molly Hamlin, Shannon Letendre, Tess Rhodes and Lydia Molettieri delivered a winning time of 2:00.87. Hamlin continued her dominating senior season with a win in the 200 individual medley (2:13) and earned another individual victory in the 200 freestyle with a winning time of 1:59.88.
Brabeck won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:21.61 while Boemer earned victories in the 50 freestyle (24.88) and the 100 freestyle (55.41) events. Hamlin also claimed her second victory in the 100 freestyle, posting a winning time of 55.41 while Lydia Molettieri also rolled to a winning time of 5:40.34 in the 500 freestyle.
In the 400 freestyle relay, the team of Ally Kneeland, Brabeck, Molettieri and Boemer earned a winning time of 3:57.96.
“The girls won nine out of 11 events,’’ said Bradley. “Even after a late meet on Thursday night, the girls were able to get back to the pool and race on Friday. The medley relay of all seniors Molly Hamlin, Shannon Letendre, Tess Rhodes and Lydia Molettieri started off the meet with a win and a time of 2:00.87. Molly Hamlin continued her undefeated individual race record winning both the 200 and 100 free style with times of 1:59.88 and 55.41. Anna Boemer won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly and Sam Brabeck was the third double winner winning the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Lydia Molettieri took an individual win in the 500 with a season best time of 5:40.34.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.