Woburn fullback David Langlois used a stiff arm to ward off Newton South’s Josh Cafaro (6) en route to a 63-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Langlois was one of two Tanners to rush for over 100 yards in their 32-10 win over the Lions. The victory was Woburn’s third in a row and evens its record at 5-5 heading into Thanksgiving Day.