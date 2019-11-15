Got the weekend off to a good start with Woburn cruising to a 32-10 win last night over Newton South to run our streak to 19 straight in correctly predicting the outcome of the Woburn game.
No one gets off the mat after going 2-5 and not giving up to get to 5-5 like Woburn football teams can. Don’t sleep on the Wu, Winchester.
Of course the Sachems have “bigger fish to fry” on Saturday with a sectional title game at Tewksbury first. Then perhaps a state semifinal game against the South champion next weekend.
Here are the games we care about:
Reading at Masconomet, Friday, 6:30 p.m. — This is a tough game to figure as the Rockets historically don’t fare well in the non-playoff rounds.
0-1-8-6-7 has lost three straight “non-playoff” games over the last two years and you have to go back to 2014 for its last win in this scenario. Of course there were two Super Bowl seasons in 2015 and ’16, but for the sake of my argument I am not acknowledging that.
So I am going with the home team in the non-playoff setting and tabbing Masco as history does not favor Reading.
Rant alert: Can we get some open kicking tryouts in the town for someone to make extra points? Where is Khoun Von Vixay when you need him?
Masconomet 20, Reading 12
Winchester at Tewksbury, Saturday, 1 p.m. — I’ve learned my lesson with the Sachems and hopping aboard their magic carpet ride.
A word of caution, they are going into a time warp on Saturday to Tewksbury as that school does not have lights or a turf field. Thus the 1 p.m. Saturday start.
Next thing I’ll be told is Tewksbury residents still read the local newspaper. Shocking.
Tewksbury hasn’t been as impressive as the Sachems in its two playoff wins. This certainly looks like Winchester’s year. “Touchdown Tommy” Degnan, Jimmy Gibbons, Henry Kraft and on and on with the talent at hand. Coach Wally Dembowski and his staff have done a great job building the program back to prominence.
Let’s continue the run. Hopefully the get used to the daylight and the grass field.
Winchester 27, Tewksbury 14
Burlington at Dracut, Friday, 7 p.m. — Another lesson learned here. Although I have sympathy for the Devils, I cannot keep backing them.
They keep practicing hard and remain motivated, but too many injuries are making success on the scoreboard hard to come by.
Dracut 23, Burlington 16
Thursday: 1-0.
Last Week: 1-3. Season: 23-10.
(Steve Algeri's picks appear during the high school football season.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.