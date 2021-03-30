WOBURN — It was one of those days where everything seemed to fall into place for Dan DiMare and the Reading High football team.
Reading’s senior tight end/linebacker took his first pass from James Murphy and turned it into an electrifying 83-yard touchdown reception, en route to a four catch, 141-yard day. He had a sack and a forced fumble in the Woburn end zone that led to teammate Shaun Bekkenhuis recovering the loose ball for a touchdown. And for icing on the cake he corralled a wild, juggling, self-tipped circus catch for a first down.
The Rockets had it going in all phases in a 35-7 win over host Woburn. The post-game celebration was muted however with the news that the mother of assistant coach Patrick Sheehan lost her battle with cancer, passing during the game. Sheehan’s mother had been ill for some time and the news was not unexpected, but it still hit hard.
“He stayed focused for the kids, with a heavy heart,” said Fiore, of Sheehan. “Our hearts go out to Pat and his family. It was an extremely difficult day for Pat and we want him to know that the entire Rocket football family is with him.”
Reading was up 28-0 at the half and 35-0 after three quarters to improve to an impressive 2-0 on the short “Fall II” season. Woburn (0-2) got on the scoreboard with a short Derek Baccari touchdown run with three minutes left to play, but was otherwise overwhelmed by the Rockets. Falling into a quick 14-0 hole hurt the Tanners, who rely on ball control and methodical drives.
The Rockets got another huge day out of Murphy, the talented 6-foot-4 sophomore quarterback, who finished 13 of 18 passing for 324 yards and another three touchdown passes, giving him six TD passes on the young season. The wind was gusting heavily but Murphy made some great adjustments, checking down and finding his receivers underneath.
“The offensive line blocked everything up, James knows what to do with the ball and the skill guys on the perimeter executed. I’m very pleased with how things went today,” Fiore said. “Our guys had a great week of practice, they came out and they executed early. We were able to get up early on Woburn with their ball-control offense. I think it was real important we scored on our first possession, then got a stop right after. I was really pleased with the complementary football the kids played.”
The Tanners welcomed back returning 1,000-yard rusher Symon Sathler to the lineup, but could not get much going against a stiff Reading defense led by middle linebacker Nick Bates (nine tackles, fumble recovery). Woburn managed just 100 yards of total offense, with more than half of that coming on a final drive against Reading’s backups.
The Rockets scored on their first two possessions of the game to take an early 14-0 lead. Facing a third and 13 at his own 17 on the opening possession, Murphy hit DiMare on a quick slant. DiMare shook off an arm tackle and turned up field, outrunning the Woburn secondary for an 83-yard score and a 6-0 lead.
WOBURN SLOW START
Woburn went three-and-out on its first possession as linebacker Patrick DuRoss sacked Jaden Simonds back at the Woburn 24 to force a punt.
Murphy again worked underneath, this time to wide receiver Nick Perez, who used his quickness in open space to turn a short pass into a 46-yard gain to the Woburn 18.
A 16-yard pass to Patrick Harrigan set up a two-yard touchdown plunge by Trevor Thornton off the blocks of Dom DeCrescenzo and Shaun Bekkenhuis. Murphy then found Harrigan again for a two-point conversion pass and a 14-0 lead with six minutes to play in the first quarter.
Woburn’s second possession of the day was a little more productive. Simonds picked up a first down on a quarterback keeper to the Woburn 41, and the Tanners crossed midfield with a shifty five-yard first down run by Sathler. But a seven-yard tackle for loss by safety Trevor Conroy on an attempted wide receiver reverse stalled the drive. The Tanners went for it on fourth and three at the Reading 40 and Bates met Baccari with a big one-on-one tackle for no gain and a turnover on downs.
The Rockets had to punt on their next possession — their only punt of the game — following a rare mistake, a bad snap that led to a seven-yard loss. But Conroy’s rolling punt was downed inside the Woburn 10 by Aidan Bekkenhuis.
On first down DiMare brought down Simonds in the end zone and stripped the football. Shaun Bekkenhuis’ recovery in the endzone for a Reading touchdown made it 21-0 with 8:12 left in the half.
“Huge play, it was nice to get a score on defense,” Fiore said. “Nick (Bates) had a very nice game, some big tackles and a fumble recovery.”
Trailing 21-0 Woburn again crossed midfield with a short drive to the Reading 47. But a 17-yard penalty following a hold on a pressuring Shaun Bekkenhuis moved Woburn back to its own 36, forcing an eventual punt.
Reading took over on its own 46, and although just 1:03 remained in the half padded its lead with a quick six-play, 54-yard touchdown drive. Murphy did all the work with 4 of 6 passing, including a 24-yard screen pass to fullback Lucas Fleming, a 15-yard completion to Perez, and beautifully thrown 10-yard fade pass to a leaping Matt Blasi in the endzone for the touchdown. That put the Rockets firmly in control, 28-0 at the half.
The Rockets left no doubt in the second half, opening with a three-and-out by its defense that included a Bates tackle for loss.
On the change of possession Reading drove 72 yards on five plays, absorbing two penalties including a sideline inter-ference and a holding call to open up a 35-0 lead.
The key play was a 44-yard Murphy to Harrigan touchdown pass on third and eight. Murphy left the ball up for the 6-4 Harrigan to adjust, and the latter wrested it away from a Woburn defender before turning up field for the touchdown.
NEXT WEEK
Reading will look to go to 3-0 next week when it hosts Belmont at noon. The Tanners will be looking for their first win when they host Lexington (1:30 p.m.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.