WOBURN — Last Friday night it was hoped Reading at Woburn would be a great high school football game and it turned out even better. It was a special high school football game.
Reading 38, Woburn 37 was the final score. It was a game that was ultimately decided on a two-point conversion play in the final two minutes.
The Tanners had scored on a one-yard run by Mike Doherty to get within one point. There was no question they were going for two and the chance at the win. Woburn tried an option pass but Reading senior cornerback Aidan Bekkenhuis read the play perfectly and intercepted to deny the try.
Reading was then able to run out the clock and remain unbeaten at 5-0 while the Tanners dipped to 3-2. The Rockets still have not lost in the Middlesex League since 2017. And, by the way, it was Reading head coach John Fiore’s 150th win with the Rockets.
The game may have come down to a two-point conversion but there was much more drama that played out well before that — much more.
If you like high-octane offense, this one was for you. There were no punts and 854 combined yards of total offense.
Reading quarterback James Murphy was his usual magnificent self, completing 17 of 25 throws for 259 yards and four touchdowns, while Woburn senior QB Brett Tuzzolo, who always rises to the occasion when the Tanners play Reading in anything, was 11 of 17 for 151 yards and three touchdown passes.
“Every year it’s a battle,” said Murphy. “(Woburn is) the big, tough team. We ran the ball in the end on them really well. I’m proud of my guys, my offensive line; coach Fiore’s 150th win as a Rocket, and it’s something special and couldn’t be more proud.”
Last January in basketball, Tuzzolo banked in a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer at Hawkes Field House with Murphy guarding him.
“Brett’s a competitor,” said Murphy. “We said in the locker room this week Brett plays his best football, and best basketball, against the Rockets, and that’s a credit to him because we are the team that this league goes through.”
After the first quarter it did not look like this would turn out to be the game it was. Reading made it look easy jumping out to a 24-7 lead after one quarter thanks to three Murphy touchdown passes. But, Woburn did not quit, and held a 31-30 lead after one play into the fourth quarter.
“It hurts a lot right now," said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. "I don’t know how many total years I’ve played, or coached, but I’ve ever been more proud to be part of a group.”
The Rockets figured to be able to throw the ball against the Tanners with Murphy’s accurate arm and decision-making skills. It doesn’t hurt to have three big, physical, athletic pass catchers in Jesse Doherty (nine catches, three TDs), Ryan Strout (108 yards receiving) and Bekkenhuis (3-46) able to catch the ball in traffic and run with it after.
“Great leadership with (James) and very quietly our O-Line really battled well,” said Fiore. “I thought our receivers made some nice catches in traffic and James made some great reads. I thought he had a pretty good night there.”
Woburn was able to match Reading’s offense with the most run-pass balance it has shown to date this season. The Tanners actually outgained the Rockets, 449-405 in total offense.
A big reason was getting its offensive line back healthy with the return of tackle Amin Rahim.
“This was the first time all year that we’ve had the four seniors, and one sophomore, when the whole team is healthy, that’s our line,” said Belcher. “That’s the first time we’ve had that and they blocked great. Mike Doherty blocked great in leading and Bryan (Ferreira) ran hard the way he had to run.”
Ferreira got stronger running the ball as the game went on behind his line. He wound up with 245 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown. Tuzzolo’s passing was able to keep the Reading defense honest with his best production of the season.
Tuzzolo’s 14-yard TD pass to Ryan Pacini with 7:18 left in the second quarter trimmed Reading’s lead to 24-13. But, until the Woburn defense could get a stop, the Tanners could not seriously be thinking of challenging the Rockets.
But, then they did.
Reading may have chewed up five-plus minutes of the clock and drove from its own 10 to the Woburn 13, but stalled out. The Woburn pass defense made two nice breakups to deny Reading a fourth TD on four straight possessions.
Woburn got the ball to begin the second half and scored on its fourth play. Ferreira took a handoff to the left and was sprung by great blocks from Doherty at fullback and wide receiver Jalen Merlain to go 35 yards untouched for the score. Marc Cutone’s kick trimmed Reading’s lead to 24-21.
Woburn’s defense then got another stop. After Murphy kept it for nine yards, the Tanners stuffed running back Alvin Day three times thanks to the efforts of Doherty, Matt O’Connor and Gavin Nigro to get the ball back near midfield.
Woburn drove to the Rocket six, but now it was Reading’s turn for a big defensive play as co-captain Collin Donahue dropped Ferreira for a four-yard loss.
Ultimately Woburn settled for a 27-yard field goal by Cutone which was good to tie up the game at 24-24.
Reading’s offense got back into high gear on its next possession. Starting with a nice catch and run by Strout on a slant for 29 yards the Rockets were in Woburn territory.
Later, two fine catches by Doherty in traffic resulted with the second one going for a 12-yard touchdown as Doherty used his size to high-point the pass. The two-point pass failed but Reading was back in the lead, 30-24 with 2:49 left in the third quarter.
Woburn came right back. On its fourth play, Tuzzolo executed a play-action pass to Pacini who broke two tackles to cover 40 yards to the Rocket 10 to end the third quarter.
Woburn scored on the next play. Out of a power formation, Ryan Lush was able to slip out of the backfield uncovered and Tuzzolo laid one into his arms for the score. Cutone’s kick gave Woburn a 31-30 lead.
A muffed kickoff backed the Rockets up at their own five to begin their next series. Murphy completed a 12-yard pass to Jack Dougherty and a 15-yarder to Doherty. A roughing-the-passer penalty on Woburn tacked on 15 more yards to the Doherty completion moving the ball out to the Rocket 47.
Dougherty had some jump in his legs and put that to good use with three straight runs of 10, 10 and 17 yards to the Woburn 16.
A nine-yard slant pass to Doherty set up a seven-yard TD run by Dougherty where he broke two tackles against a perhaps tiring Woburn defense.
Murphy rolled to his right and spotted Strout just over the goal line for a very important two-point conversion pass to give the Rockets a 38-31 lead with 7:15 to play.
Still, it looked like whoever had the ball last was going to win at this point.
“When they scored the first thing we said is ‘we’re running out the clock and we’re going for two,’” said Belcher.
Starting from their own 29, the Tanners got to their 42 where Tuzzolo found Evan Kolodko for 16 yards along the left side line on third down to pick up the first.
On the next play from the Reading 42, Ferreira got the ball on a late draw handoff and went 40 yards to the Rocket two.
Ferreira was stopped twice from there which was not a bad thing for Woburn since the clock was running. Doherty got the ball next and with a great second effort lunged with the ball while on his back to break the plane for the touchdown with 1:54 to go.
It came down to the two-point conversion.
Out of a tight wing formation, Lush got the handoff going to his left. He in turn handed it off to Caeden Davis coming to the right. Davis was looking for Kolodko drifting out from the tight end spot but Bekkenhuis picked him up right away. The Rocket senior easily intercepted by the right corner of the goal line to dash Woburn’s upset hopes.
“We practiced that all week, we really didn’t expect to run that as a two-point play, but we were out of everything else by then,” said Belcher. “We’ve run a double handoff for a two-point play three or four times the first four games and it looks like that so we threw it and (Bekkenhuis) made a great play. He saw the tight end release and he made Caeden have to make a great throw.”
Some teams say they get more out of losses, but in this case Fiore’s is glad for the learning curve and the victory.
“Obviously we feel good about being 5-0 right now,” said the Rocket coach. “This is a good win for us to learn from as we move forward to next week against Arlington. I give our kids a lot of credit because it’s hard to summon that emotion and take everybody’s best shot every single week. It’s tough for us to broach that each week because otherwise we’d burn out and get tense.
“That was a basketball game out there (Friday), the last team with the ball was going to score last and we are just real fortunate that we got that one more stop that we needed on the conversion,” said Fiore. “Hats off to Woburn they played awesome, a great physical team. We certainly had a tough time with their physicality but we were fortunate to prevail in the end and move on to next week.”
