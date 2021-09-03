WINCHESTER — It looks like it will be a challenging season ahead for the Winchester High football team, as only one player remains from the 2019 team that was just a win away from playing for a Super Bowl berth.
Covid struck last year and most of the starting slots for the spring season team went to the seniors on the squad, leaving the roster depleted of experienced players when graduation came around again, this year.
"We are as young as we have ever been since I've been coaching," said Winchester coach Wally Dembowski. "We are woefully young."
The returning player from 2019 is a really good one. Senior Derek Gianci is an outstanding running back who stepped in and played well at inside linebacker during the Fall II season.
The Red & Black have two other returning seniors who will be big factors. Thomas Centurelli will be the other starting inside linebacker but will also be called on to play other positions, including running back.
Sean Holland returns as a starting tackle and possible defensive tackle. He has been dealing with an ankle injury but is expected back soon.
There are 10 seniors in all out of the 62 players who came out for the team this year. Aside from the three returners, one is back after playing on the freshman team, and the other six are first-year players who are new to varsity football.
Of the six juniors on the roster who have played, one made a start in one game during the spring season.
Because Winchester has so many areas that need to be overhauled, the coaching staff is looking to rebuild the whole system, with the goal of getting it back to where it was in 2018-19 seasons. To that end, the Red & Black will have a "leadership group," consisting of two players from each class, who will meet with the coaches once a week to for progress reports.
"We're doing more training and lifting in season, we're going back to the fundamentals in every aspect of football," said Dembowski, whose team finished 2-3 in Middlesex League Liberty, 2-4 overall, in the spring. "With this team, there will be a lot more teaching and coaching, and less yelling."
The quarterback job is somewhat up in the air. Winchester only had two freshman candidates at the end of the spring campaign. Jack Centurelli has since had surgery on his elbow, later in the spring, and will not be back until next spring. There are five players currently being considered, with sophomore Harry Lowenstein slightly ahead of the pack.
Gianci will be the featured running back with sophomore Ryan Doucette also seeing some carries. The leading receiver at this point is a first-year senior who played soccer as a freshman. Ollie Wickramsinghe is also a tall target. Junior Will Schlessinger will start at receiver and free safety.
Joining Holland on the offensive line will be Jadd Farra, a senior who was in the program when he was younger, along with some good size players who are new to the position.
The defensive line will be undersized but athletic, with Gianci, Centurelli and Doucette providing the second layer at linebacker, along with Zander Nardone.
Winchester will have an all-new starting defensive secondary, with Schlessinger, another first-year senior and twin sophomores who are Winchester residents who transferred back to town from private school.
A lot of the answers regarding who plays where will be decided in the next three days, as the Red & Black host North Reading for a practice this afternoon (4 p.m.) at Ciarcia Field, and then Stoneham on Thursday (6:30 p.m.) in a controlled scrimmage at Knowlton Stadium.
Winchester hosts Newton South in the season opener, on Friday, Sept. 10 (7:30 p.m.) at Knowlton Stadium.
