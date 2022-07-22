LYNN — Reading had to dig deep to win its Section 4 Little League tournament game against Peabody on Thursday and it dug deep enough.
After withstanding a two-out rally in the top of the sixth, Reading prevailed against Peabody West, 7-5 at the Wyoma Little League complex.
“These kids have been put in places where their backs were against the wall before and they came through,” said Reading coach Mike Wondolowski. “They’re very resilient.”
Reading (2-0) wraps up pool play against Andover (0-2) on Friday (5:30 p.m.) and will play for the Section 4 title and a spot in the state final four tournament at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
This year’s state finals will be a double-elimination tournament and played in Braintree beginning next Friday.
Peabody West, last year’s state champion, and Gloucester are both 1-1, with losses to Reading. If Reading loses to Andover, it would still own the first tiebreaker against the winner of the game between those two teams that will be played on Friday after Reading’s game with Andover.
In the bottom of the fourth, after Peabody tied the score at 3-3 in the top half of the inning, Reading regained the lead with four runs. Dylan St. Hillaire, in his first at-bat, led off with a solo home run over the right-center fence to break the tie.
After Dominick Fratto (3-for-3), Cormack Fitzgerald and Andrew Wright (two hits) loaded the bases with singles, Jack Schuler walked to push in Fratto. Jack Barry and Stephen Pizzotti followed with base hits to score Fitzgerald and Wright.
Fratto, who relieved Schiuler with two outs in the fourth, worked his way out of jams in the fifth and sixth to earn the victory.
In the fifth, Peabody’s Ricky Williams led off with a double to center and Tyler McMahon followed with a walk to put runners on with no outs. They each advanced a base when Ryan Skerry grounded to third. Fratto retired the next two batters with a strikeout and a grounded to short.
Fratto retired the first two batters in the top of the sixth before Peabody added two more runs, Andrew Winzel and Landon Leobes kept the game going with a walk and a base hit to left. Williams followed with a walk to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate.
Tyler McMahon pulled Peabody within two when he drove a single up the middle, scoring Winzel and Leobes, also putting runners at the corners.
Fratto ended the game with a strikeout.
“[Peabody] is a very strong team,” said Wondolowski. “The last two innings were tough. As coaches, we try to put together a game plan which gives the kids a chance to be successful and they are. They showed a lot of grit.”
Peabody took an early lead in the top of the second with an unearned run. In the bottom half of the inning, Reading took the lead for the first time when, with two outs, Fratto and Fitzgerald singled and tripled, driving in AJ Rizzo and Fratto to make it 2-1.
In the third, Wright led off with an inside-the-park home run to right, sliding safely under Peabody catcher McMahaon’s tag at the plate, giving Reading a 3-1 lead.
Peabody tied the score in the fourth with two runs. Geo Capo, who led off with a walk, scored when Ty Lomasney reached on an error. Lomasney scored the tying run when Winzel doubled to center.
READING 7, GLOUCESTER 4
In the tournament opener on Wednesday, Reading overcame a 4-0 deficit after 1½ innings to prevail, 7-4, against Gloucester.
Reading battled back with two runs in the second and two in the third. Jack Barry’s double in the third knocked in two runs and tied the score at 4.
Fitzgerald scored the go-ahead run in the fourth on Wright’s single. In the fifth, Barry and Fratto scored on Pizzotti’s double.
NOTES: Melrose will play Wellesley on Saturday for the Section 3 championship with the winner going to the states. The Section 2 final is booked with Hanover vs. Middleboro also on Saturday. In Section 1, Leominster has a leg up on Pittsfield American, needing just one win while Pittsfield needs to win and force an “if game.”
