WINCHESTER — The Woburn High softball team has put together some big hitting displays this season. So it was fitting that in the league tournament championship game the Tanners put together their biggest offensive display yet this season.
The Tanners put forth a relentless hitting attack and scored 15 runs in the first three innings, Woburn added four more runs in the next two frames to secure a mercy-rule shortened 19-7 victory over Burlington, in the Middlesex League tournament championship game at a wet Ciarcia Field last night.
The Tanners adjusted to the soggy weather conditions with no problem, belting out 14 hits. Grace Sgroi, Clara Horton, and Tiffany Bryant led the attack with three hits each, while Jenna Taylor, Cora Soderquist, Horton, and Bryant all hit home runs for the winners,
Morgan Barmash pitched the entire game for the Tanners, and while not at her best did a good enough job to limit Burlington to seven hits in a commendable performance, and help improve Woburn’s record to 13-0.
“We really came ready to play and wanted to be competitive against a good team, and we did that tonight,” said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury. “Our kids have worked hard all year with a great mentality, and they showed it by hitting the ball hard right from the first inning.”
The Lady Devils got seven hits, including two home runs from Cassidy Soohoo and a homer and a single by Sofia Wojtaszek. Burlington pitcher C.C. Imbimbo was clearly bothered by the wet conditions, walking a season-high nine batters in just four innings of work.
“Obviously C.C. (Imbimbo) was different tonight than she was in our last game when she struck out 18,” said Burlington coach Kristen Farrell. “She had a hard time pitching on the wet turf, slipping and cleaning her shoes quite often, and she had difficulty pitching in abnormal conditions.”
The Lady Devils did get off to a good start in the top of the first inning. Imbimbo doubled to right, and Sofia Wojtaszek smashed a two-run homer to right, to give Burlington a quick 2-0 lead.
But the Tanners responded by scoring four runs in the bottom of the inning. Keeli Queen doubled to left, went to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a base hit to center by Grace Sgroi. Then after Taylor walked, Horton belted a three-run homer to right, to give Woburn a 4-2 lead.
“That was a huge hit by Clara (Horton) in the first inning which set the tone for us,” said Sigsbury. “Once she hit that bomb everyone else wanted to get base hits, and they did.”
The Tanners opened things up by scoring five more runs in the second frame. Corie Doherty walked, stole second, and came around to score on two wild pitches. Then after Queen and Bella Sgroi both walked, Grace Sgroi singled to center to plate Queen,
After Bella Sgroi scored on a wild pitch and Barmash walked, Grace Sgroi and Barmash executed a double steal with Sgroi scoring. Horton then singled to right to drive in pinch runner Kayla Robertson and extend Woburn’s lead to 9-2.
The Lady Devils did get two runs back in the top of the third inning when Sydney Shinopulos walked, and Soohoo hit a two-run homer to left, to cut Burlington’s deficit to 9-4.
“Cassidy (Soohoo) was great and our bright spot,” said Farrell. “She really hit the ball well tonight.”
But the Tanners broke it wide open by adding six more runs in the home half of the third.
Soderquist reached on an infield hit, and Queen and Grace Sgroi walked to load the bases. Then after Soderquist scored on a wild pitch, Taylor smacked a three-run homer to right.
Horton walked and Bryant hit a two-run homer of her own to center to cap the rally, and increase Woburn’s lead to 15-4.
“Jenna (Taylor) had done something like that almost every game, and that home run really opened the game up for us,” said Sigsbury. “Then Tiffany Bryant also hit a home run, and she had three hits for us tonight.”
After Barmash pitched a perfect top of the fourth inning, the Tanners just about put the game away with three more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Soderquist hit a solo home run, and Barmash added a two-run single, to push Woburn’s advantage to 18-4.
“C.C. (Imbimbo) couldn’t throw her curveball or her screwball since the ball was wet and she couldn’t put a spin on it,” said Farrell. “That was a problem for her, and she hadn’t walked nine batters in a game all year.”
Threatening to fall on the 12-run mercy rule, the Lady Devils briefly avoided that fate in the top of the fifth inning when Soohoo hit her second home run, a three-run shot to left, to cut Burlington’s deficit to 18-7.
But that only delayed the inevitable conclusion in the bottom of the home half of the fifth. The Tanners pushed across a run on two hit batsmen and two walks, to clinch the decision on the mercy rule, and secure its 13th straight win, while Burlington had its overall record slip to 11-2 this season.
“Our kids have worked hard all year with a great mentality, and they do everything they’re asked to do,” said Sigsbury. “We’re happy to finish 13-0 and be Middlesex League champions, and it was a great way to finish the regular season. We’re looking forward to playing in the state tournament.”
