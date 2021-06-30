READING — The situation the Reading High boys lacrosse team found itself in at the end of the first half of its MIAA Division 2 state semifinal against Concord-Carlisle was similar to where the Rockets found themselves against the Patriots in the 2018 state title game.
They were trailing, but scored a late goal to get some momentum.
Unlike in 2018, however, Reading was not able to come back and defeat the Patriots on Wednesday. C-C held off the Rockets for a 9-5 victory at Hollingsworth Field.
Reading finished its season at 16-1. The Rockets won the Middlesex League Liberty Division, the Middlesex League tournament and the MIAA Division 2 North title.
Concord-Carlisle (15-3) will face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Longmeadow and Scituate in the state championship game on Friday (11 a.m.). The Patriots will be trying to win their first state title since 2012.
“It was a heck of a game,” said Reading coach Charlie Hardy. “Those were two very good teams. We didn’t quite play to our potential but that’s a very good team and a very good coach.”
C-C led throughout the game starting eight seconds after the opening faceoff, when Peter Cook scored.
After C-C scored three goals, Matt Blasi put the Rockets on the board just before the midway point of the second quarter when he picked off a clear from the Patriots and fired a shot downward into the goal at close range.
Goals from Teddy O’Rourke and Conor Trant expanded C-C’s lead to 5-1. With eight seconds remaining in the half, Robbie Granara scored his first of three goals for the Rockets, cutting C-C’s lead to 5-2.
“We were thinking about that (the 2018 state final),” Hardy said. “We thought we had a chance to come back.”
Twice in the third quarter, Reading pulled within two goals of the Patriots. With 7:18 remaining in the quarter, Granara scored on transition after a defensive stop at the end of a long C-C possession, with Mark Boyle assisting.
Almost two minutes later, C-C’s Ben O’Rourke, while being closely guarded by Charlie Miele, came from behind the goal to restore C-C’s three-goal lead, 6-3, with 5:36 left in the quarter.
“It was a war between those two (O’Rourke and Miele),” Hardy said. “Those are two great players. We played great defense Finn (Granara, Reading’s goalie) played great, but not many teams hold us to give goals.”
Said C-C coach Tom Dalicandro, “We just do what we do. We don’t worry about shutting anyone down or playing zone. We just play our game”
With 4:33 left in the third, Nick Palermo scored with an assist from Blasi to make it 6-4, but the Patriots’ Trant and Teddy O’Rourke scored to close out the quarter.
Robbie Granara scored his third goal, with an assist from Colby Goodchild with 3:55 left, but Trant put the game out of reach with 2:33 remaining.
Finn Granara made 13 saves for Reading.
