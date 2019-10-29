BELMONT — In the first quarter on Friday, the Woburn High football team’s offense had two chances to match Belmont and turn the game into a shootout.
The Marauders’ defense stopped the Tanners twice on fourth down inside the 25 and their offense scored on their first five possessions, allowing Belmont to prevail, 42-7 at Harris Field.
Woburn dropped to 2-5 after its fourth straight loss. The winner of three straight, Belmont improved to 3-3.
As a result of the loss, the Tanners fell out of the Division 2 North playoffs and will now host Medford on Friday (6 p.m.) for a “non-playoff” game.
Belmont (3-3) slipped into the Division 3 North field with its win coupled with Billerica’s loss to North Andover.
Belmont’s Will Shelley recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff to give the hosts the ball at the Tanners’ 10. Two plays later, junior running back Chad Francis (16 carries, 197 yards) punched through the middle of the line from the 3 for his first of three touchdowns.
“There were no surprises,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. “We have a lot of young guys who know what it’s like to tackle a varsity player.”
Said Belmont coach Yann Kumin, “Getting that turnover was big. After that we just kept running our system.”
The Woburn offense drove down to the Belmont 22 on its first series on a 12 play drive that included a 29-yard pass from Jaden Simonds to David Langlois, putting the ball on the Marauders’ 45. Woburn came as close as the 21, but a loss of one on first down and three straight incompletions put the ball back in the Marauders’ hands.
Belmont added another score, with Avery Arno (8-for-10, 174 yards) throwing his first of three touchdown passes to Zachary Hubbard (4 catches 148 yards), a 55-yard catch and run down the right sideline.
The Tanners threatened again after Mike Kossa returned the ensuing kickoff 87 yards before John Williams stopped him at the Marauders’ 10. Symon Sathler and Arthur Amaral carried the ball to the six on the next two plays, but incompletions on third and fourth down gave Belmont the ball back at its own six. On the next play, Francis went through the middle of the line for a 84-yard scoring run with 40 seconds left in the opening quarter.
“Woburn has always played us tough and physical,” said Yann Kumin. “Our defense has been quietly effective this season, but after we gave up 33 points against Arlington last week [in a 35-33 overtime win], we threw down the gauntlet and challenged them to play better.”
The Marauders added two more touchdowns before halftime, a 25-yard run from Francis and a 45-yard pass from Arno to Hubbard to make it 35-0. Preston Stephens set up the fifth touchdown with an interception that he returned 15 yards to the Woburn 45.
At the start of the second half, Koussa recovered his team’s kickoff, a high pop-up near the right sideline, at the Belmont 26.
Four plays later, Simonds connected with Thomas Skeffington inside the right sideline of the end zone for a 13-yard scoring pass. Aybo Essouabni’s kick made it 35-7 with 9:36 remaining in the third.
Simonds (6 for 22, 98 yards) kept the drive going on third and 8 when he found Koussa for an 11-yard gain to the Belmont 13.
“We were working on [the kickoff] in practice,” Belcher said. “We saw something in the film that we thought we could take advantage of. When you’re down 35-0 at the half, it’s tough for high school kids, but we kept playing hard and I’m proud of them. We are getting better. We can see it.”
The Marauders closed out the scoring on the next series, with Arno throwing to Hubbard for a 42-yard touchdown.
In the what was left of the third and fourth quarters, Woburn’s defense forced Belmont to punt twice and turn the ball over on downs at the Tanners’ 30.
Skeffington led Woburn in tackles with six. Langlois and Jimmy Pappas made four each.
