READING — The Reading High boys hockey team ended its shortened last season winning five straight and it hopes to continue that trend when the Rockets open up its 2021-22 season on Wednesday.
Mark Doherty is back at the helm for his 13th year and knows he has a solid group all-around and is thrilled to get the season going.
“We had two scrimmages (heading into last weekend) and I thought we played pretty well,” said Doherty (145-83-47). “It gave me a chance to look at kids in different positions and they were helpful to see where kids are. I think we are solid and if we can figure things out. We are relatively deep. The kids are all working hard and the newer players are skating well with the returning kids.”
Reading is excited to get back to a full schedule after only facing off against Liberty Division opponents last season and is returning a core group of 13 players that promise to excite. Doherty will rely on his trio of captains seniors Ryan Goodwin and Zach Micciche and junior Evan Pennucci to lead the way.
Unfortunately, Reading will be without Goodwin, who scored five goals during the shortened pandemic season last year, for the first month of the season due to a preseason injury and Doherty knows his presence will be missed.
“Going into the season without Ryan (Goodwin) is tough,” said Doherty. “It is a big loss for us as he is a very direct player who skates well and scores for us. He will be missed out there. But, when he is ready to come back, he will be a great asset.”
Along with Pennucci, Reading also returns seniors Jake Donovan (3-7-10) and Mike Dufton (1-4-5) on offense, both coming off great seasons for the Rockets.
“My line of Dufton, Donovan and Goodwin has been a staple,” said Doherty. “As seniors they are mature, leading the team, but while Goodwin is out, we will mix and match other kids and see what happens.
Also returning on forward for the Rockets are juniors Robbie Granara and Mark Boyle and sophomore Cam Fahey, all who look to contribute this season.
As for the blue line, Reading returns four defensemen from last year’s team. Leading the way defensively will be Micciche, who is coming off a great junior campaign. The Rockets also welcome back senior Nicky Palmero, junior Mike Miele and sophomore James Lawhorne, all who were key last season.
“We have four returning defensemen,” said Doherty. “All with a lot of experience and we will depend on them this season.”
A big key for Reading this season will be its goaltending as they are returning two goalies with who shared the time in net last season.
Seniors Alec Sullivan and Franklin Zessis will share time in net again this season along with newcomer sophomore Chris Hanifan, who Doherty says will also see time.
“We are thrilled to have Sullivan and Zessis back, but they along with Chris (Hanifan) will compete all year long and we are lucky to have the depth.”
Reading will also feature a group of newcomers to the varsity squad this season all hoping to make an impact right off the bat both offensively and defensively and Doherty is excited to see how it all comes together.
Along with their Middlesex League schedule, the Rockets will also play non-league games against Pope Francis (Jan. 17) and St. John’s Prep (Jan. 22). Reading will also be playing in the Ed Burns Tournament on three back-to-back-to-back Sundays which will feature 16 public schools and the Falmouth Tournament at the end of the season.
“I love the concept of the Ed Burns,” said Doherty. It will be awesome watching the publics go at it and we are happy to be a part of it. We also love going down to Falmouth every year. We have set ourselves up with a very tough, but good schedule.
Reading will open up its season this Wednesday at Ristuccia Arena to face Wilmington at 8 p.m.
“We shall see where it goes,” said Doherty. “The attitude is good. It is nice to have a bit of normalcy back so the kids can get the experience.”
