WOBURN — The Woburn High baseball team is usually playing its best baseball by the end of the season as tournament time approaches.
Last year, the Tanners lost in extra innings to a Masconomet team that then went onto the North final, losing to St. Mary's of Lynn.
Woburn lost star pitcher Aidan Vining to graduation (he has already recorded his first collegiate victory), but return enough players from last year's squad to be able to hold a positive outlook for another tournament appearance.
"Every year, that is what we strive for," said Woburn coach Joe Wells, the team’s head coach since 2014. "What a group we have this year, We can't wait to get started."
The Tanners' second and third pitchers, last year, seniors Owen Ackerman and Dustin Kerns, developed through their junior seasons and will be ready to take another step forward in their final seasons. In fact both already have plans to continue their careers in college.
The ace to start the season is Ackerman, but Kerns, who dealt with health issues last year, is expected to be a strong starter as well which is good from a team standpoint, as high school teams need at least two solid pitchers to do any damage late in the year.
Ackerman is one of the senior captains, along with returning catcher Mike Arsenault. A two-time Middlesex League All-Star defenseman on the ice. Arsenault is also a strong catcher and a returning No. 3 hitter in the batting order.
Woburn also has its starting center field Mike Chiodo back. Chiodo is a solid fielder with great range, as well as good leadoff hitter and base stealer.
Rounding out the returning seniors are Craig Klempa and Zach Roderick. Wells has been impressed with Klempa's offseason work in the weight room, and it showed in Wednesday's scrimmage. He will be the designated hitter. Roderick is another member of the pitching staff who has impressed Wells, and will likely see action in relief situations.
Senior Evan Szwed will be helping Wells with some managerial tasks, and could see time in the outfield when healthy.
The junior class features the Tanners' top power hitter and starting first baseman, Connor Welch. If Klempa ends up in the fifth slot, Woburn could have quite the power trio with Arsenault batting third, and Welch batting cleanup.
Welch returns as the starting first baseman, but he can also provide a strong arm from the left side on the hill in relief.
The Tanners could have the ultimate utility player in returning player, Jackson Powers, another hockey standout, along with Arsenault and Welch.
"He has been everywhere in the preseason and is a team player," said Wells, of Powers. "He is batting second in the batting order and will play a huge role as our closer and No. 3 pitcher."
Powers is a fast and aggressive baserunner who fits nicely into what Wells likes his players to be on the base paths. He also has the versatility to play every position, including catcher if Welch comes into pitch.
Woburn has a total of five new starting position players, beginning with Danny DeFeo at third base. Wells says he has been solid at the position and could also see time on the mound, if needed.
There are two starting outfield positions up for grabs in left field and right field. Returning junior Eric Paradis is competing for one of the two slots along with first-year juniors Luke Gangi and Derek Santullo.
Paradis will also do some pitching, while Santullo is returning to baseball after missing the last two baseball seasons with an arm injury.
New junior Jeremy Barreto is coming off a great season in goal for the Tanners' hockey team, and Wells hopes few balls get by him in his role as the starting second baseman. Wells has found Barreto a coachable player who he is looking to see progress at the position over the course of the year.
Rounding out the junior class is Sean Venezia, a first-year varsity player who will have a role with the pitching staff.
Woburn has no sophomores, and freshman Ryan Lush could be the Tanners' player of the future. He was a bright spot on last year's summer team and will step in as the starting shortstop on Day 1.
The Middlesex League will be as tough as ever, especially in the ML Liberty, but Woburn feels it is capable of competing with any of them.
"What we want to do is play our style of baseball, Woburn baseball," said Wells. "We need to accomplish the little things and make basic plays, and have fun. If we do all that, good things will happen."
Ackerman will get the start on Monday (4:15 p.m.) when the Tanners open up at home against Melrose at Carroll Field. Kerns will start in the first road game, Wednesday (4 p.m.), at Stoneham.
