On and off the ice Cassandra Connolly has been a leader for over a decade. After being a key asset for the Woburn High girls’ hockey team during the early-2010s, then as an assistant coach with the Stoneham/Melrose girls hockey team, Connolly, at age 25, is now a first-year head coach of “StoneRose.”
Connolly was an assistant coach for the program for four seasons under Colleen Martin, another Woburn High girls hockey great, who left the post after five years due to personal reasons.
After playing hockey for four years at Woburn High then on to play for the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine, Connolly pursued her Masters in Special Education at Merrimack College. At that point she also decided to pursue coaching hockey at the youth and high school levels.
While coaching for the New England Pride, she also was an assistant under Martin for the Spartans’ hockey squad for three seasons. Professionally, she is a sub-separate Special Education Teacher at the Shamrock Elementary School in Woburn.
With over 14 seniors lost from a solid 2018-19 squad, Martin took a leave of absence mid-season in 2019-20 due to personal reasons, leaving Connolly and Melrose assistant coach Frank Sorrenti to run the team.
While the team finished 0-18, a sharp contrast to an 11-6-3 regular-season campaign a year before, Connolly was pleased with the team’s overall efforts.
“Even though our record didn’t show it, I was very happy with how the team progressed over the year,’’ said Connolly. “The team was pretty much brand new, with the merge with Melrose. Overall, and all things considered, I thought the girls played very well, and improved with every game. The girls fought hard and gave it their best effort, and we made some huge strides towards the end of the season.”
Shortly after the season concluded, Connolly knew that she should be in line to take over as the head coach for the program after Martin decided to step aside.
“I had a feeling that something would happen as far as me being the head coach,’’ said Connolly. “I’m very excited to help lead a hockey program in one of the best high school hockey leagues in the state. I’m very fortunate and blessed for this opportunity and it’s something I’m not going to take for granted.”
During the first two games of the 10-game abbreviated season, Connolly was unavailable to coach in person due to COVID-19 concerns. The Spartans defeated the Winchester High JV squad, 3-,1 in their season opener before losing to Belmont in a 7-5 shootout on Jan. 5. Currently, Stoneham athletics is slated to finish a two-week pause on Monday when the teams return to the ice against Burlington.
“We’re all going through some challenging times and sports are what these kids need right now,’’ said Connolly. “It’s been very tough for everyone, especially for the kids, and they need something.”
While Connolly is more than excited about the forthcoming abbreviated season, she credits her family for her success on and off the ice.
“My parents are a huge part of my life,’’ she said. “I wouldn’t be where I am if it weren’t for their support. They drove all five of us to the rink and they never complained at all. They raised us to be competitive and dedicated and that their love and support is the reason I am who I am today.”
WOBURN PLAYING DAYS
A lifelong Woburn native, Connolly, who derives from a family of five, developed a passion for hockey at an early age. She has three brothers, Chad, Cole and Colby, along with a younger sister Cassidy, who were all hockey players at some point for both the Woburn High boys’ and girls’ programs in recent years.
Connolly originally pursued figure skating during her elementary school years, but decided to make the switch over to the hockey skates following some key influences from her family members.
As she continued to develop her hockey skills, Connolly emerged as one of the top defenders to ever play for the Tanner girls, a program that has had great success.
“I tried a bunch of positions, and I thought playing defense was just the best fit for me,’’ said Connolly. “It was a lot of fun, battling the pucks, getting the puck out of the zone and really helping my team win. I really made a lot of friends through hockey from Woburn and beyond and there were some of the most memorable times that I ever had.”
Following a successful stint as a member of the Woburn Youth Hockey program, Connolly made the varsity team as a freshman for the Woburn High girls’ hockey team. Under the leadership of coach Bob MacCurtain, Connolly, as a freshman, helped guide the Tanners to a Cinderella run and into the TD Garden during the 2010 Division 1 state tournament as the No. 22 seed.
Despite a valiant effort, the Tanners suffered a 7-2 loss at the hands of unbeaten No. 1 seed St. Mary’s of Lynn.
“It was just a great ride to the state championship game,’’ said Connolly. “No one ever expected us to make it that far, and even though we lost in the state title game, it was just an amazing experience. To be at the TD Garden in the locker room and skating on the ice was just an unbelievable feeling.
Following Connolly’s appearance in the 2010 state title game as a freshman, she had high hopes and visions of leading the Tanners to a Division 1 state title. During Connolly’s run as the program’s top defenseman, the Tanners achieved much success on the ice, but her quest of delivering a state title to Woburn ultimately fell short. The Tanners lost in the semifinal rounds in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
“We had some great talent on the team, but the competition in girls’ hockey has definitely grown over the years, and we came close the rest of my time there at Woburn High, but in the end we just came up short,” said Connolly.
She was selected captain in her senior year (2012-13) along with Kayla Smith.
“Being a captain was something that I always took seriously,’’ said Connolly. “You have to be a leader on and off the ice, and really have to step it up in all facets of the game. I always led by example, but at the same time, you can’t be afraid to talk it up and speak your mind and encourage your fellow teammates.”
As a result of her hard work over her fours as a member of the Woburn High girls’ hockey team, she was a Middlesex League All-Star while being named as part of the Boston Herald’s high school girls’ hockey’s “Dream Team” her senior year in 2013. Connolly credited MacCurtain for her decision to pursue coaching girls’ ice hockey.
“I wouldn’t be where I am right now without coach MacCurtain,” said Connolly. “Not only does he teach you a lot about the game, but about life itself. He just has just an incredible relationship with the girls, and he’s the best coach I’ve ever had.”
