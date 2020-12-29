READING — With not a lot of expectations a year ago, the Reading High girls basketball team was able to finish in third place in the Liberty Division and win a tournament game to finish the year with a 12-10 record under a first-year head coach.
A year later Reading has the potential to remain at that level with a returning All-Star and five seniors among its eight returning players.
“I’m really excited for our team this year,” said second-year Reading coach Kara Melillo. “We have five seniors, and I feel we have players with a lot of experience in our program. We have 28 players overall which may be a small number, but I’m excited that most of our players are very talented with a lot of positive energy and who work extremely hard.”
Melillo feels a general positive attitude and mentality among the players, who all have a strong work ethic, will be the biggest strength of her team, and the key to the team’s chances for success this season.
“The kids have maintained a very positive attitude, and they are always trying to get better to improve themselves as players,” said Melillo. “They have shown the ability to rise above adversity, and are determined to remain focused on what they need to do. So I feel our strength is the positive mentality of our team.”
While Melillo has not determined starters at any position yet and likely won’t until just before the season gets underway, she indicated several players are competing for starting roles with the returning players most likely to earn the majority of playing time.
Among the team’s returnees are three talented returning guards that will play big roles in how well the team plays.
The most talented of this trio is junior Jackie Malley (5-8), a Middlesex League All-Star last year, who was the team’s leading scorer averaging 14 points a game. Malley is a third-year starter and will be relied on to continue to provide the bulk of the team’s scoring.
A deadly long-range shooter, Malley set a new school record with 61 3-pointers in 2019-20. This year she has also added an inside game and will be called upon to be more involved in the rebounding.
“We’re excited to have Jackie (Malley) back this year, since she had a great year for us last year,” said Melillo. “She’s worked hard to improve her defensive play, and I feel she will have a much better inside game in terms of scoring and rebounding. We’re looking for her to have a big year for us.”
Another probable starting guard is senior Gianna Zagami (5-6) who returns for her third year with the team. Zagami started several games last year and was one of Reading’s most improved players, and she brings aggressiveness and quality defensive play to the court along with a good outside shot.
Another returning guard who is competing for a starting role is senior Lexi Burnham (5-4) who also is back for her third year. Burnham quietly filled in nicely as a back-up guard last year with accurate shooting and passing, and should provide aggressive play on the defensive end of the floor.
Sophomore Brianna Cirrone (5-7) is also in the picture.
Among newcomers who will likely back-up as guards are sophomores Emily Gass (5-4) and Jess Malley (5-5), and freshmen Lydia Tangney (5-5) and Ella Abreu (5-5).
The Lady Rockets also have a wealth of experience in its front court with three seniors competing for starting forward roles.
A strong candidate for a starting role in the front court is senior captain Kiara Tangney (5-8) who was the third leading scorer on the team a year ago (7.8). She brings a positive mentality to the court along with her impressive scoring and rebounding abilities. She also can make the occasional three where she made 12 a year ago.
“Kiara (Tangney) played significant minutes for us last year,” said Melillo. “She’s also a real competitor, and she goes out there and does what she needs to do. She’s a good outside shooter and tough rebounder, and we expect big things from her this year.”
A strong candidate for a starting spot up front is another senior captain Marissa Cirrone (5-7), now in her third year with the team. Cirrone brings versatility, leadership, and aggressive play to the floor.
“I feel Marissa (Cirrone) is the ultimate competitor,” said Melillo. “She does a nice job encouraging her teammates, and she runs the court very well and has a strong inside game. We’re looking for her to score more for us this year and be one of our leaders.”
Another returnee who is competing for a starting role at forward is senior Abby Lovvoll (6-0), who is back for her third year. Lovvoll is one of just two players on the team who is at least six feet tall, and she will be relied on for inside scoring, rebounding, and quality defensive play.
“Abby (Lovvoll) is one of our big players who plays to her size,” said Melillo. “She works hard every day to get better, and she’s a tough player close to the basket who can score inside and grab her share of rebounds. She also does a great job defensively, so I feel she will play a big role for us.”
The other big player for Reading is sophomore Abby Farrell (6-2), who played in all 22 games last year as a freshman and averaged just under five points a game. She should gain more minutes this season.
The forwards will be backed up by junior newcomer Kendall Sunstrom (5-8).
Reading is tentatively scheduled to begin its 10-game Liberty Division-games only season this Saturday, when it hosts Winchester at the Hawkes Field House.
“It’s hard to say how well we’ll be this year, but I know our kids have a very strong work ethic who work very hard,” said Melillo. “So I feel we’ll have some success. This year we are rating our success on a day-to-day scale. I feel we should compete, and I know we will be one of the hardest working teams in the division.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.