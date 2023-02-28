READING —The definition of a successful season in high school sports is to go to the tournament, and win at least one game. The Reading High girls' basketball team, the 24th seed in the MIAA Div. 1 state tournament, reached that goal, Monday night, with a 61-13 victory over 41st seed Malden, at Hawkes Field House.
Although the two teams came in with similar records, the Lady Rockets had it all over the Golden Tornados in both athleticism and depth. When the game began to get away from Malden in the second quarter, coach Steve Marino kept the same players in the game, apparently not feeling comfortable going to his bench.
The game was over by halftime, so Reading focused on keeping sharp and getting better in time for the next game, a third meeting with Lexington in the Round of 32.
"We were focusing a lot on little things we need to improve on as a team," said Reading coach Kara Melillo, whose team is now 12-9 on the season. "I thought the kids did a nice job."
Reading struggled with its perimeter shooting in the first quarter, a problem that spread to almost all its shot attempts.
Sophomore Molly Trahan, who scored all 14 of her points in the first quarter, got the Lady Rockets going with a couple driving layups, giving them a 4-1 lead, midway through the first four minutes of the quarter.
Ella Abreu came up with a steal and layup to make it 6-1, and Trahan added two more baskets to give Reading a 10-3 lead after the first quarter.
Steals and layups became the trend for the Lady Rockets in the second quarter. Malden's guards had trouble getting the ball up the court, and Reading was taking the ball away and cashing in. Brooke Pulpi got it going at the start of the second, and Emily Bass and Trahan kept it going, as the Lady Rocket lead began to balloon.
It was 16-5 when Reading went on a 19-0 run to make it 35-5. Trahan had six points during the run, Pulpi had four. Jessica Malley capped it off with Reading's first 3-pointer of the game.
"I think the tournament environment, no matter what, you're kind of rattled at the beginning," said Melillo, of the early-game shooting woes. "Defensively, we picked it up and that sparked our offense, which was good."
Abby Strong closed out the half with a triple to make it 38-6 at the intermission. She would add a second three in the third quarter.
Pulpi had eight points at the half, and she went about doubling that total in the third quarter. She scored Reading's first four points to make it 42-7, and then scored four more during a Lady Rocket 11-0 run to close out the third quarter.
Strong scored her other 3-pointer, and Brianna Cirrone and Bass also scored as Reading took a 53-9 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Rockets got a good long look at their players that don't typically see this much action over the course of a regular season game. Caitlin DeRosa and Maeve O'Brien were among the contributors to the scoring.
"Everyone in our program has been working hard, so it was nice to see everyone get in there, and for them to get some tournament experience, too," said Melillo. "I was happy for our group, a good start for the tournament."
Reading used 13 players in all, and 11 of them had at least two points. The last basket was a 3-pointer from senior guard Kate Hurley.
"I was proud of the kids and excited we got contributions from a lot of the kids," said Melillo. "We are looking forward to Thursday."
The Lady Rockets lost by wide margins in both games with Lexington during the regular season: 60-36 and 64-46. But, they are playing their best basketball of the season, right now, having won five of their last six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.