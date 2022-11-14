WOBURN — These “non-playoff” games always come with a bit of the unknown. There is the unknown opponent and the unknown motivation. Fortunately for Woburn, the Tanners always seem to conjure up that motivation and go play football.
In a matchup of first-round Division 2 playoff losers last Thursday, Woburn took control of Concord-Carlisle early and, despite some late touchdowns by the Patriots, responded with a solid 28-14 win to clinch a winning football season.
Woburn elevates its overall record to 6-4 (3-1 ML) and now heads to Winchester for the 121st meeting with the now “Red & Black” on Thanksgiving morning.
“We’ve been talking all week, the seniors, if we can somehow get to 7-4, obviously a way to go here,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher, “but with three years of winning every league game except for one opponent, we know that has to come at some point, but that’s a really good win (Thursday). You never know with these kind of games.”
It is an odd dynamic in Massachusetts high school football where you can lose in the playoffs but still play on.
“For the record, I’m not criticizing the MIAA, but if there exists at any level, high school or college in the country, where you have a playoff system where you lose and then go play, I don’t see it,” said Belcher. “Now, they say you can opt out, but you can’t really opt out because you look (foolish) if you do. My point is how are teenagers are going to react? We told them just play as hard as you can play.”
And Woburn did just that. The Tanners scored on their opening drive as junior running back Bryan Ferreira showed no lingering affects of the ankle injury that forced him out of last week’s playoff loss at Marshfield. Ferreira scored two touchdowns and had 164 yards rushing on 23 carries. He now has 1542 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season. Ferreira also surpassed Andy Clivio (1976-78) for third place in career rushing yardage with 2894. He trails only Tom Hart (2002-05) 3522 and Mike Wall (1991-93) 3345 on the all-time Woburn High list.
The Tanners stuck almost exclusively on the ground. Quarterback Brett Tuzzolo threw the ball just three times. Woburn was slow to take complete control on the scoreboard as a 24-yard field goal by Marc Cutone (his first of two) gave the Tanners just an 11-0 lead at the half.
The Woburn defense was playing well, however, shutting down Concord-Carlisle in the first half and getting two sacks by Matt Sousa to highlight the four sacks the team would have in the game.
Woburn had a good-looking initial drive to begin the second half end with an interception near the end zone. But, Concord-Carlisle gave the gift right back to the Tanners with a fumble on the very next play.
Having to go just 33 yards, Ferreira covered it in four carries with the touchdown run coming from the 17. Cutone added the extra point for an 18-0 lead.
Woburn scored again quickly thanks to another C-C turnover, this time an interceptions. Ryan Lush picked off the pass as C-C quarterback Holden Miller was going down and threw it up in desperation. Lush nearly scored before being taken down at the four.
No matter, fullback Mike Doherty took it in for the TD early in the fourth quarter to stretch Woburn’s lead to 25-0 after Cutone’s PAT kick.
Leyland Stack’s interception and subsequent 21-yard return lead to Cutone’s second field goal of the game, a career-long 35-yarder with 6:46 to play to make it 28-0.
Credit to C-C whick quickly scored, recovered the onside kick and scored again to make it a more respectable 28-14 final.
“It’s good when we get guys playing, the offensive linemen play little to no D, which I like that. A lot of good things tonight,” said Belcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.