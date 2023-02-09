WOBURN — Looking refreshed after a full week off due to the Woburn teachers strike, the Woburn High boys’ hockey team got its first signature win of the season, a 4-1 victory over Reading, last night at O’Brien Rink.
The Rockets scored the first goal of the game at 3:17 of the opening period, and then the Tanners answered with two power-play goals to take a 2-1 lead after one period.
Woburn (8-5-0, 7-3-0) added to its lead in the second and had several opportunities to open the margin even more. The Tanners maintained control in the third period and tacked on another insurance goal to clinch the win.
Derek Santullo and Jack Lee each had two goals for Woburn, and Jackson Powers had two assists. Goalie Jeremy Barreto was solid in net for the Tanners, making 21 saves.
“That’s the best game we’ve played all year,” said Woburn coach Jim Duran. “That’s what we have been waiting for. Our ‘D’ was good, our forwards were very, very good, and Jeremy played good. He made the saves when he had to.”
“I knew they (Tanners) were going to be excited to be back on the ice,” said Reading coach Mark Doherty. “It’s crazy to think that would not be the case. I thought their energy level was excellent, so they outworked us. That happens.”
The Rockets (9-3-3, 8-3-1) took the initial 1-0 lead when Evan Pennucci sent Cam Fahey down the left side with a nice pass. Fahey was one-on-one with Barreto and beat him with a wrist shot.
“I think we felt comfortable with what was going on, so they just stuck to it,” said Duran, on any negative effects of the early goal. “We had a little success and we kept going with it.”
“I didn’t like the energy, didn’t like the warmup,” said Doherty. “There wasn’t any energy in warmups so I don’t think the goal that put us up effected us one way or the other.”
Reading took a penalty about a minute later, and the Tanners tied the game at 1-1 while on the power play. Jack Lee took a pass from Hayden LaPrade and beat goalie Chris Hanafin from high in the slot.
Later in the first, the Rockets took another penalty, and Woburn cashed in on that one as well. Jack McEleney got the puck to Jackson Powers in the left corner. Powers sent a pass out front and Derek Santullo was there to put it away for a 2-1 lead at 13:56.
“We moved the puck really well on the power play,” said Duran. “Jackson made a great play to Santullo on the second goal, and Jack Lee made a nice play on the first goal. I think Jack Lee is starting to come into his own, and Jackson is getting used to where he is at, and Santullo has been unbelievable all year for us. We’ve moved him all over and he does a lot of things well for us.”
Santullo re-enforced the lead with his second goal of the night, and sixth of the season, at 3:03 of the second period. Powers had the puck on a two-on-one break, sent a left-to-right pass across to Santullo, who put the puck in the back of the net.
“Reading is a good team that has been in a lot of games, and we had a week off,” said Duran. “I think our kids were really hungry coming out.”
The Tanners continued to carry the play in the second period, and missed on several chances to further add to their lead.
The third period came along and the Woburn defense kept the Rockets from picking up any momentum, not allowing any more goals.
Woburn got the big insurance goal at 11:04 of the third period, on Lee’s second goal of the game. Matt Hughes and Danny DeFeo got the assists.
“We have had a funny year in terms of being competent in all three zones,” said Doherty. “Obviously tonight didn’t go our way. The team that worked harder got the better results tonight.”
“Knowing that hockey was taken away from them, our kids were hungry,” said Duran. “It’s not always going to be there, so you have to take advantage of it.”
The Tanners are idle on Saturday, but will be back in action on Monday (5 p.m.) when they host Medford in a non-league game. The Rockets will host Belmont, Saturday night (7:45 p.m.) at Burbank Arena.
Reading had its consolation game in the Ed Burns tourney switched to Braintree (instead of Belmont) on Sunday at the Canton Ice House (2 p.m.)
