WOBURN — You factor in a long bus ride during Friday night traffic and playing in cold conditions in unfamiliar surroundings against a hungry home team and Lawrence had little to no chance against the Tanners.
The Woburn High football team was able to use all the outside factors in its favor, along with its improved play, as it broke Lawrence’s will to compete for a full 48 minutes. Woburn (4-5) blanked the Lancers, 26-0, for its second straight win.
Junior running back Symon Sathler had his fourth 100-yard game of the season as he rushed for 138 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns. Sathler has put a 1000-yard rushing season in sight with 795 yards with two games left.
Junior QB Jaden Simonds completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to tight end Thomas Skeffington for the first score while Mike Koussa scored the other TD on a 10-yard run.
The Tanner defense did a great job bottling up a potent Lawrence offense. The Lancers have a lot of skilled players, but the Woburn defense made them look very ordinary on this night.
“It is what it is at this time of year,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher, refering to the weather. “But (Lawrence) had athletes, a lot of athletes. We saw them on video from their last game and we saw them in Week 1. They can run around and the (quarterback) can throw it. We worked hard this week. We had four good practices, including (Thursday). Their attitude is awesome.”
The game certainly did not start out like it would be a Woburn runaway win. But, the Tanners did score on their opening possession.
A predominate running team, the Tanners surprised Lawrence by going play-action on their first play. Simonds found Koussa open on the left side and the Tanner receiver took it for a 33-yard gain.
Simonds later capped the drive with a 30-yard scoring pass to Skeffington, also off play action with a little bit of a bootleg.
Lawrence had a chance a few possessions later to answer that Woburn score.
After a good punt return from Manny Lara, who returned a kickoff a week ago for a touchdown against Billerica, set the Lancers up at their own 31.
Lawrence QB Jacob Tamayo has had his share of 200-yard passing games this season and he showed some glimpses of that on this series. Tamayo completed three passes while a face mask penalty on the Tanners assisted the Lancers in eventually having a first down at the Woburn 13.
But some good coverage, a poorly thrown ball and a nice stop by defensive tackle Jimmy Pappas turned the ball over on downs.
Four plays later Woburn was up 12-0.
Sathler had three carries in this four-play scoring drive. The big one being a 58-yard gain right up the middle down to the Lawrence 15. From there Sathler scored with a nice spin move out of a tackle for the touchdown with 1:45 left before halftime.
“It was 12-0 at the half, it’s November, and a cold night,” said Belcher. “That’s what we talked about that at halftime. Factor in a long bus ride and all that stuff. If you are on the otherside of that you say ‘hey, let’s go, we’ve got to overcome this.’ But when it’s your deal, and you are on the plus side, we talked about ‘let’s win this in the third quarter with a great return and a great drive’ and that’s kind of what we did.
Junior Travis Kanoni gave Woburn nice return of the second half kickoff out to the Tanner 39.
Keeping it strictly on the ground, Koussa did most of the work on this scoring drive with four carries. He finished off the 61-yard, seven-play drive with a 10-yard run as Lawrence was beginning not to put up much resistence.
Offensively you cannot count out Lawrence because of its weapons. It did mount a pretty good drive to the Woburn 28 but that is where it began to back up.
A bit of a razzle-dazzle play was snuffed out by the Tanners as Sathler, along with freshman middle linebacker Michael Doherty, were there to drop Lara for a seven-yard loss to in essence kill the drive.
Doherty (7 tackles) looked good in his first varsity game and start.
“He so smart, he’s just small,” said Belcher. “He’s a freshman and just 14 years old. But, he’s not going anywhere, he’s staying with us and not JV, even if they ask for him back, they’re not getting him.”
Woburn then scored its final touchdown on a 12-play, 69-yard drive with Sathler scoring on a five-yard run.
The Tanners will host Newton South (4-5) on Thursday in a 6 p.m. kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.