• MIDDLESEX EAST SPORTS WEEKLY TRIVIA: When Tom Brady and Stephen Gostkowski left the Patriots after last season, who then became the player with the longest service with the team?
Answer appears below:
Middlesex League issues statement on winter sports season
There will be high school winter sports in the Middlesex League for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls hockey, and gymnastics. Last Friday the issued a statement on the upcoming season.
The winter sports season for practices/tryouts will begin no earlier than Monday, December 14.
Individual schools will make decisions about the timing for beginning practices/tryouts based upon the local context of each school community.
Over the four weeks of Phase I, schools will assess the effectiveness of sports modifications and cleaning protocols, as well as the trajectory of the virus, to determine if athletics can proceed to Phase II – Interscholastic Competitions.
Interscholastic competitions can start no earlier than Saturday, January 2 but may be pushed to Monday, January 11.
Schedules will be designed, by sport, to match only two communities in a given week. Initially, spectators will not be permitted to attend any indoor competitions.
We will be meeting as a League prior to the start of inter-district competitions to finalize whether the competitions can occur as well as the status of spectators.
We urge the members of our communities to practice proper health protocols (mask wearing, physical distancing, etc.) so that our student-athletes can have the opportunity to compete.
The issue of no spectators was a cause of concern parents of the athletes. Quite simply, Middlesex League school administrators are more concerned about transmission of the coronavirus during indoor sports than they were when they allowed a 50-spectator limit for outdoor sports this fall.
MATT SAVAGE, a father of a Wilmington boys hockey player who is a senior, has formed Twitter and Facebook sites recently with other parents of Middlesex League winter athletes and a petition is out there online to try and generate support to reverse the decision to let spectators attend these indoor sporting events.
However, the Middlesex League is not totally alone in not allowing fans. The Merrimack Valley Conference announced last week that it will also not allow spectators to attend any indoor competitions. In Lynn, the three Lynn public schools — Lynn Classical, Lynn English and Lynn Tech — will not be even be playing any sports in the winter season. The decision does not affect St. Mary’s, which is a Catholic school and is not under the city’s jurisdiction.
And Westford Academy’s School Committee voted 4-3 to not allow ice hockey or basketball to be played this winter. Westford plays in the Dual County League.
The Middlesex League has indicated it will try and get schools to stream games so all fans can watch live on multiple platforms.
Area athletes named Middlesex League Girls Cross Country All-Stars
Burlington: Casey Collins, Junior.
Reading: Sophie Shanley, junior.
Stoneham: Nora Conway, senior; Sarah Norris.
Wakefield: Elise Olimedo, senior; Sam Seabury, junior; Madison Nett, sophomore
Wilmington: Addyson Hart, 8th-grade; Olivia Enter, senior..
Winchester: Camryn Messinger, senior; Michaela Eichel, senior; Isabella Ryan, junior.
Woburn: Kacy Cole, senior; Juliana Scholtes, junior.
Area athletes named Middlesex League Boys Cross Country All-Stars
Burlington: James Johnson (Freedom MVP), senior; Richard Cromwell, senior; Rikabh Prakash, sophomore; Patrick Gray, sophomore.
Reading: Andrew Benassi, senior; Robert Squires, senior; Ben Wallace, freshman.
Stoneham: Sean Overlan, senior.
Wakefield: Colin Rudy, senior; Jonathan D’Ambrosio, senior; Ajay Handasse, junior; Thomas Dowd, junior; Leith Jones, sophomore; Ben Stratton, sophomore.
Wilmington: Sean Riley, senior.
Winchester: Evan Edler, senior.
Woburn: Andrew Vecchia, senior; Kevin Nett, junior; Christian Vallerand, junior.
Successful Reading girls swim coach retires
LOIS MARGESON, who began the Reading High girls swim program back in 1988, will step aside after 32 years. Margeson, 67, was followed by long-time assistant Neil Gillis who also steps away.
Since the program’s inception in August of 1988, Margeson has been the program’s lone head coach, posting an astounding 246–65-2 career mark. Under Margeson’s leadership, the Lady Rockets captured 17 Middlesex League titles, 13 League Meet titles, four Division 2 state titles and one North Sectional crown..
Other personal accomplishments included being selected as the MIAA’s swimming coach of the year in 2018-19 as well as the 2008 Coach of the Year by the Daily Times Chronicle. Margeson was inducted into the RMHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.
Affectionately known to her teams as “Margie,” she had planned on coaching at least one more season prior to the pandemic. But, decided recently to step down due to a variety of reasons.
Swimmers that have blossomed through the program have included BARBARA HICKEY, who graduated in 1993 and is also a RMHS Hall of Famer, was a four-time Middlesex League All-Star in the 200 and 500 free. Hickey was one of the Lady Rockets’ first swimmers to compete at the Division 1 level at UMass Amherst.
KERRIN McDONALD, who competed in the freestyles, the backstroke and the butterfly, and also served as a four-time Middlesex League All-Star before graduating in 1994 and was inducted to the RMHS Hall of Fame.
“Those were the swimmers that really put the program on the map,’’ said Margeson of Hickey and McDonald. “A lot of swimmers have gone on and swam in college from Reading, and every year we have a serious group of dedicated swimmers from club teams in the area.”
In the 2000’s the program really blossomed as club swimming grew more popular and those swimmers wanted to compete on the high school level. Reading had some real outstanding swimmers come along like ERICA BELCHER (a four-time All-Scholastic), ALEX HUNTER, ERIN DALY, ANNA ROBERTS, diver MADDIE DOYLE and MOLLY HAMLIN from the current team.
Stoneham native a Bay State Games Scholarship Recipient
The Bay State Games has selected six statewide scholarship recipients for the 2020 Future Leaders Scholarship Program. These student-athletes were selected from a large applicant pool after a process that included committee reviews of all applications and virtual interviews with selected applicants.
These future leaders were selected based on their achievements and involvement in academics, community service, athletics, and leadership roles. The Bay State Games Future Leaders Scholarship program was established in 1989 and has since distributed nearly $400,000 in financial aid. Each of the high school seniors will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
"Bay State Games is proud to announce the recipients of the 2020 Future Leaders Scholarship program. We congratulate these six individuals from across Massachusetts who have been leaders in the classroom, community, and on the athletic field of play,” said Bay State Games Executive Director, Kevin Cummings. “While COVID-19 impacted the scholarship application process as well as the lives of high school students across the Commonwealth, it did not appear to affect the outstanding accomplishments of the applicants which made the selection process very difficult. We are certain these exceptional recipients will excel during their college careers.”
Stoneham’s SOPHIA LEO is one of the six recipients. Leo attends St. Joseph’s Preparatory High School. She competes in figure skating, cross country, and ice hockey, and previously played tennis. Leo has been skating since 2007 and has competed in Bay State Games Figure Skating in 2017 and 2020. Leo teaches figure skating in her club’s Learn to Skate program. She previously volunteered at York Hospital. Leo is also active in her campus ministry and has conducted service trips in inner city communities.
MIAA Statement on Winter Sports and Sport-Specific Modifications
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Board of Directors met on Friday, Nov. 20 and decided based off the recommendation of its COVID-19 Task Force representatives, decided to move the start date to high school winter sports from Monday, Nov. 30 to Monday, Dec. 14.
This presentation culminated a two-week MIAA governance process which included sport-specific sub-committee meetings where updated Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) and current Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary (DESE) guidelines were reviewed. These subcommittees created sports specific modifications and presented them to the full committees for approval. The MIAA Sports Medicine Committee (SMC) and ultimately the MIAA Covid-19 Task force subsequently approved the modifications.
MIAA Executive Director Bill Gaine stated, “The MIAA’s mission can be defined by a dual prescription: promoting maximum participation opportunities for the maximum number of student-athletes so that life lessons can be learned. At the same time, promoting the health and safety of all participants is the Association’s imperative.”
Basketball, gymnastics, ice hockey, swimming & diving, along with alpine and nordic ski will be held this upcoming season. Wrestling, indoor track, winter cheerleading and dance were moved to a different sport season. Indoor track was moved to Fall II (Feb. 22-April 25) while wrestling, cheerleading and dance moved to the spring season (April 26-July 3).
For indoor track, it was a facilities issue. Usually, leagues like the Middlesex League have all their schools run at the same facility like the Reggie Lewis Center. The Reggie Lewis Center is closed until at least January because Roxbury CC is not holding classes and is remote only.
There are a whole list of new protocols that can be found under the team specific sports on the miaa website.
Some of the highlights include:
• Basketball: Players need to wear masks covering nose and mouth during practices and games. Mask breaks may be taken for drinking and breathing comfort. No team handshakes or high fives and other physical contact with teammates, opposing players, coaches, officials and fans. No live signing of the national anthem indoors. No halftime. Game ball to be wiped with disinfectant at the end of each quarter. No out of bounds plays under the basket. Call-up players who play JV, and then sit on the varsity bench, are now discouraged.
• Hockey: Players need to wear masks covering nose and mouth during practices and games. Mask breaks may be taken for drinking and breathing comfort. Now 20 players per team, down from 22. Only one player in the penalty box. If another player must be in a designated “auxiliary box/location,”they must be social distanced either outside the penalty box or in the bench area as close to the penalty box as possible; when possible the second and or subsequent penalized players must move to the penalty box upon the exit of the previously penalized player. Only players taking the face off. Players lined up opposing each other must be 6 fee apart and face in the direction of the face-off location. Only one defensive and one offensive player are permitted in any scrum in a battle for the puck along the boards.
Answer to this week’s question: Matthew Slater is now in his 13th season with the Patriots.
• DO YOU KNOW SOMETHING WE DON’T? If you have information about a local athlete that you would like to see appear in this column, please email it to sports@dailytimesinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.