READING — Though Jackie Malley would have much rather had her Reading High girls basketball team defeat Woburn last Friday, it was still a memorable night for the 5-foot-8 senior shooting guard.
In a brief ceremony before the game, Malley received a plaque for setting a school-record 179 3-pointers in her career.
A short while later, with 2:46 remaining in the first quarter, Malley made a layup that made her the seventh Reading High girls player to reach the 1,000-point mark.
“It was a really special night,” Malley said. “There were so many people there. I didn’t know if I’d get it because we only played 10 games last year. I’ve been fortunate to play with some really good players and have coaches who have pushed me.”
Woburn, a team that is leading the Middlesex League Liberty Division and is 12-0 overall, went on to win, 51-29 and Malley ended up with 11 points.
“Woburn is a great team,” Malley said. “They have a lot of talent. We’ll definitely learn from it.”
Heading into the game with Woburn last Friday, the Lady Rockets were riding a seven-game winning streak. They are now 10-4 with a game against Lexington this Friday at Hawkes Field House.
In the most recent MIAA power ratings, Reading is rated 21st in Division 1, while Woburn is seventh.
“We had high expectations at the beginning,” Malley said. “We had some tough losses early but we also have some talented players and definitely have a chance to do well.”
Through 14 games Malley has averaged 22.4 points per game and has made 47 3-pointers. She is a tremendous shooter and has a definite shot to break her own single-season 3-point record of 61 she set sophomore year.
“I’ve had her for the last three years,” said Reading coach Kara Melillo. “She’s always been a talented player. She’s grown tremendously but this year she’s really developed her strength and her quickness.”
Malley trains year-round at the Institute of Performance Fitness in North Reading with coach Walter Norton, Jr.
“I [feel the difference] probably when I’m driving to the basket,” Malley said. “I sometimes guard post players and it helps then. The quickness helps when I have to cover point guards.”
Malley’s approach to preparing for the game has been one of her greatest assets, according to Melillo.
“You see that in every practice,” Melillo said. “I’m lucky the rest of the team works extremely hard, but she sets the tone. When you’re a freshman or a sophomore, it’s hard to dog it when you see a captain working that hard.”
Malley started playing basketball when she was in the sixth grade.
“I was a hockey player, but my brother played and my father played,” Malley said. “We’d play in the driveway. Then I joined a town team.”
One of her teammates the past two seasons is her sister, Jess, a junior guard.
“It’s so much fun playing with her,” Malley said. “We have good chemistry on the court.I always play against her in the driveway. She knows my weaknesses and is a really good shooter. She’s always pushed me.”
Malley also plays varsity softball for Reading and through her freshman year, she played baseball on an in-town team in the Reading Babe Ruth League and more than held her own against a league boys.
“It was really a lot of fun,” she said. “I pitched. It was interesting playing on the big diamond, but everyone was new to it.”
Malley, a left-hander, plays first base in softball. Last year, in the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 1 North tournament, the Lady Rockets faced Haverhill, losing 6-2. Haverhill’s softball coach is Melillo.
“It was kind of awkward,” Melillo said. “I love coaching in Reading and I love the families. At the same time, I’m very competitive. She played well that day.”
Said Malley, “It was really fun, but it was also a very competitive game.”
Next year, Malley will continue her basketball career at St. Lawrence University, a Division 3 program in Canton, New York, near the Canadian border.
“I liked the coach,” she said. “I had a good feeling about it. It checked all the boxes.”
During her career, at Reading, Malley has checked all the boxes and she feels good knowing she’s left her mark on the program.
“[Getting the 3-point] record meant a lot,” she said. “There have been some great players in this program and it’s great to be considered along with them.”
