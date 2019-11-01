Love them or hate them, these MIAA playoffs are what we have to live with. This is now Year 7 of this format that debuted in 2013.
Two of our local teams have earned home games tonight and should get through (maybe).
Hey, the playoffs are fine as long as you keep winning and there is genuine excitement that builds. But when you fall into the non-playoff round, then coaches and teams need to be a bit for disciplined in their approach.
But, what I’ve seen of these non-playoff games, football players play. They will still come out and play hard. It is the nature of the game.
Here are the games we care about.
Chelmsford at Reading, Friday, 7 p.m. — I am getting a bit more set in my ways and somehow forgot these two schools have met twice previously in 2016 and ’17. Each team won by the same 28-0 score.
And here I thought it was the first meeting since the 2000 Super Bowl that Reading won, 23-13, at BU.
Anyway, back to the present. Former Lexington coach George Peterson is a first-year head coach with the Lions, so he knows the Reading program pretty well. Somehow they have fallen on some hard teams with happens even at a football-tradition rich school. Right, 2017 3-8 Rockets?
Still, I expect Chelmsford to play much better than its No. 8 seed since it plays out of the (always tough) Merrimack Valley Conference.
What you have to remember about 0-1-8-6-7 is it is a young team with a 14-year-old playing QB, two junior running backs, and only one senior on its offensive line.
But the youth does have talent and should be enough in this one. Down the road ... not so sure. But for now...
Reading 24, Chelmsford 16
Lynn Classical at Winchester, Friday, 7 p.m. — Can the Sachems break that Northeastern Conference jinx and win a playoff game for the first time since the 1990 Super Bowl? That is a pretty good story line.
Classical has some size, speed and skill and makes this 4-5 matchup basically a toss-up.
The Sachems have been getting a bit more balance on offense with (Touchdown) Tommy Degnan passing for more than 150 yards in each of the last two games.
I think since Classical has gone up against the likes of CM, Brockton and Danvers, they may be a little more battle-tested than the Sachems.
Not exactly and upset with a 5 over a 4, but here goes...
Lynn Classical 28, Winchester 20
Burlington at Melrose, Friday, 7 p.m. — One of the drawbacks in these playoffs is a potential rematch from a regular season game and that is what occurs here.
Just two weeks ago the Devils limped into Melrose and were blown out in the end, 49-14. Don’t think much changes here.
Melrose 49, Burlington 14
Medford at Woburn Friday, 6 p.m. — One of the positives in this “non-playoff” game is the earlier 6 p.m. start. Why wait? Let’s play ball!
The Wu got senior Arthur Amaral back last week and is hopeful one or two other veterans can make a return before the close of the season. Win or lose, Woburn football teams always play hard and that dates way back in its history.
After losing four straight, Woburn gets “to pick on someone their own size” in this matchup against winless Medford.
Coach Jack Belcher indicated it may be a two-quarterback system now as he’d like to develop junior lefty Jaden Simonds. But senior Logan Wilson, the original starter, will also play. Wilson, who can make plays with this legs, needs to get more touches to give a struggling Woburn offense more weapons..
And for what it is worth, I have correctly picked the outcome of the last 16 Woburn games and now 20 of their last 21.
Woburn 21, Medford 6
Last Week: 4-0. Season: 18-6.
(Steve Algeri's picks appear during the high school football season.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.