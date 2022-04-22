LEXINGTON — The Rockets used a different formula to pull out their sixth straight win to start the season and with their 6-4 comeback win over Lexington on Wednesday they added character to the list of qualities this team has shown early in the season.
The combination of the dependable proven senior starters and a dynamic junior class that has taken the team by storm has produced a team that is both versatile and deep.
After Reading (6-0, 5-0 ML) went down 4-0 in the first it clawed back by threatening Minuteman starter Frances Liu in every inning slowly paring down the lead.
“I told the guys that the first inning did not go our way but there was plenty of time to come back,” said Reading coach Dave Blanchard. “I was proud how we stayed in the game mentally and physically and chipped away a little at a time.”
In the pivotal sixth inning down 4-3 the Rockets were handed a couple of breaks before finishing off the rest with clutch hitting.
The inning led off with Colin Murray striking out but he reached first base after the catcher dropped the third strike and threw wild to first base.
Matt Ronayne then worked a walk on a close full-count pitch that was called a ball and putting runners on first and second with no outs.
Lead-off batter Ben Wright was retired on a fly ball to set the stage for co-captain Jacob Carter who is considered the top Rocket hitter.
The Lexington coaching staff stuck with Liu who had thrown 109 pitches to that point.
Carter hit the second pitch thrown to him hard through the middle of the diamond to score Murray with the game-tying run and ending Liu’s day who probably deserved better in his final inning on the mound.
“Jacob is one of our top performers and he has been working through an injury,” said Blanchard. “Hopefully that hit gets him on a hot streak and then watch out.”
With Lexington letting the throw go through to the plate both runners ended up in scoring position.
Up next Nick Bartalini (3 for 3), who consistently makes hard contact, once again came through with a productive at-bat with a medium fly ball to left center field, which easily brought home Ronayne with the lead run.
Michael Fabiano then singled to center field to bring home Carter with an insurance run.
To start the game Reading was haunted by a bad inning on a field where it is has struggled over the years.
The last recorded win on this field for a historically strong Rocket program was in 2008 (though many of the Lexington home games have been played at neutral sites.)
The Minutemen came out hard at Ensminger who had only given up one unearned run all season.
After the first two batters singled, a wind-blown fly ball by Jack Finch resulted in a run-scoring double and two runners in scoring position.
After one out another tricky fly ball with the wind blowing hard left-to-right resulted in a Vince Libretto double and the second Minuteman run.
A John Reamer RBI single followed by a throwing error on the back-end of a double play ball put the Rockets in a 4-0 hole.
The Rockets pecked away at the lead with a pair of two-out RBI hits in the second and fifth innings.
In the second inning after lead-off hits from Ensminger (double) and Raimo, the Rockets looked like they might squander the opportunity after two straight strikeouts. But, Ben Wright struck a line drive single to right-center that scored two runs (after Raimo advanced to second earlier).
In the fifth after Bartalini singled and stole second base to start the inning. He was still at second with two outs but again a key two-out hit this time by Ensminger cut the lead to 4-3 when Bartalini came around to score.
Meanwhile Ensminger was rock solid after the first inning, working quickly in good rhythm allowing just three hits and no runs over innings two through five and keeping the Rockets in the game.
“Colin is tough every outing, his stats back it up but the aura he brings to the mound is what makes him special,” said Blanchard.
After the Rockets took the 6-4 lead into the bottom of the sixth, junior Colby Robinson entered the game and after walking the lead-off batter easily worked through the next three hitters punctuated by striking out the final Lexington batter.
The final frame was left for closer Evan Ventura who offered a much harder pitch which the Minutemen could not catch up too.
Ventura blew away the final two hitters after giving up a flare single to finish off the Rockets sixth straight win and a victory on a field that the program had not won on for the prior 13 years.
“All of the pitchers know they are going to get innings in tough spots,” said Blanchard. “Colby settled down nicely and Evan is really solidifying his closer role.”
On Friday the Rockets play at Arlington at 10 a.m. and try to keep their winning ways intact against a Liberty Division foe.
