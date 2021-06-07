READING — For this year’s Rocket nine you can check the box to next to “resiliency” as the team rebounded from a heartbreaking loss 12 hours prior, against league-leader Arlington, to defeat Lexington, 6-0, on Senior Day.
On Friday, in the second match-up this time at Arlington, the Rockets went down to defeat, 5-4, in nine innings after being one out from taking away their best win of the season.
In a repeat of the team’s earlier contest the Spy Ponders tied up the game in their last at-bat before winning in the second extra inning.
In the Saturday re-match with Lexington on a sweltering afternoon, Rocket senior Brian Marshall, making his varsity pitching debut, remained cool and gave Reading a much-needed start when its main two starting pitchers were not available.
Marshall scattered three hits while striking out three and walking one in a four-inning stint that allowed Reading to get out in front for the first time in three games.
“We had to press some arms into action starting with Brian and he gave us a lot more than we expected in his first outing,” said Reading coach Dave Blanchard.
Reading was able to get out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning with timely hitting from Billy Beneke (3 hits, 2 RBI) and Brian Marshall who both had RBI line-drive singles to right-centerfield.
The Reading infield defense was tight all game with solid play at third base from Cullen McCadden and the middle of the diamond with Chris Shin combining with Conor Duggan for a 6-4-3 double-play that ended the second inning.
In the third inning Reading added another run with three consecutive singles from Steven Webb, Jacob Carter and Beneke’s second RBI.
In the fourth inning the Rockets pushed the lead out to a comfortable place, benefitting from Lexington starter Drew Crowley’s wildness, scoring two runs after he forced home two runs on a walk and hit batter (his second of both in the frame.)
On a day when all nine seniors had at least a plate or mound appearance, two senior hurlers Evan Theis and Chris Angelou threw scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth innings.
“I was happy for the seniors to have a day like they had today after all they have been through over the past year,” said Blanchard. “They work hard and are respectful and I enjoy coaching them every day.”
The Rockets closed out the game in the seventh with ease (finally) as junior Dom Pucci threw a hitless inning to break a three-game losing streak for Reading.
Arlington 5, Reading 4 — In the Friday game, Reading took a 4-2 lead in the top of the sixth behind key two-out RBI hits by Carter in the fifth and Duggan in the sixth.
Arlington chipped away in the bottom of the sixth when Reading killer Evan O’Rourke tripled off Rocket reliever Colin Ensminger and scored on a sacrifice fly.
In the seventh the Rockets had Arlington down to its final out with a runner at third base when an infield throwing error allowed the tying run to score.
As the game went to the ninth inning Reading almost took the lead when Webb attempted to score on an infield grounder to third base and but was out at the plate on a close call.
The heartbreak was complete in Arlington’s ninth inning when O’Rourke was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and no outs.
With Reading’s two losses to Arlington, both easily in its grasp in the final inning, it lost a chance to be Middlesex League Liberty champs and instead finished in a tie for third place with Lexington.
Reading will now move in to the Middlesex League tournament where it will face a team from the Freedom Division, still to be determined at home on Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.