WOBURN — The Woburn High baseball team celebrated Senior Day with a victory that featured defense and an 11-hit attack.
Pitching ace, Aidan Vining, did not have his best stuff, but he pitched well enough and benefitted from the Tanners other facets in getting the win in Woburn's 7-4 triumph over Winchester, Monday at Carroll Field.
Woburn did all this while utilizing its seven seniors (an eighth is the team manager) throughout the game. The Red & Black put a lot of pressure on two Tanner relievers (both seniors) in the latter innings, until junior Dustin Kerns shut the door by getting the last three outs in the seventh to earn the save.
"Has there ever been a Senior Day that wasn't like this," Woburn coach Joe Wells asked, rhetorically, of the uniqueness of the annual game. "We made it interesting. It was a great day for the seniors, especially after all they went through (due to the pandemic). They were able to get out there, play, and have fun."
Vining pitched four innings, allowing two runs, three hits, two walks, while striking out two. The southpaw was helped out in the second and third by double plays, and a two-run fourth inning ended with catcher Mike Arsenault gunning down a potential go-ahead run trying to steal second.
Being as it was Senior Day, Vining also got a spot in the batting order for the first time in one of his starts. He went one for three and hit the ball hard all three times up.
The Tanners took a 2-0 lead with single runs in the first and third innings. In the bottom of the first, Arsenault kept the inning alive with a two-out double to deep left-center off Winchester starter Matt Vinciguerra. Arsenault stole third and scored on an error off a hard ground ball off the bat of Jonathan Surrette.
Connor Welch followed with a double to right, which put runners on second and third, before Vinciguerra got the Red & Black out of further trouble by retiring the next batter on a routine grounder to third.
In the third, Arsenault drew a leadoff walk and scored off another double by Welch, this one with one out. Vinciguerra got the next two batters to keep it a 2-0 game.
Winchester got the leadoff man on in both the second and third innings. Will Bartlett led off the second with a single but was soon off the base paths when the next batter hit into a 4-6-3 double play, featuring a nice relay from shortstop Jared Titcomb. Dylan Anstett walked to start the third, but got caught off first when Arsenault made a nice play on a sacrifice attempt, catching the ball in the grass in front of the plate and throwing down to Welch at first for the double up.
The Red & Black tied the game at 2-2 with two runs in the top of the fourth. With one out, Tom Centurelli singled, Tristan Henning walked, and both runners moved up on a wild pitch. Centurelli scored on a Bartlett sacrifice fly to right, and Noah Taylor singled to drive in Henning with the tying run. Taylor had to leave the game soon after as he hurt his ankle while getting thrown trying to steal second for the third out.
A two-out rally led to two runs in the Woburn half of the fourth to give the home team a 4-2 lead, while chasing Vinciguerra.
Colin Savill doubled to deep right-center to get the rally started. Savill stole third and scored on a single to right-center by Damon Monks. After stealing second, Monks scored on a pair of wild pitches by reliever Gus Sendlenski.
Titcomb came on in relief to start the fifth, moving Monks to first base as Jackson Powers took over at shortstop while taking Welch's spot in the batting order. It worked out well for the Tanners. After a one-out walk to Anstett, Charlie Bella hit a sinking line drive towards the outside of the first base bag. In one motion, the right-handed Monks caught the ball and reached for and tagged the base before Anstett could get back for an impressive, inning-ending double play.
"The defense got us out of some jams today," said Wells. "That play by Monks at first base was a huge one. Not sure if Welch would have made that with the glove on the other hand."
Woburn broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth with three runs, expanding the lead to 7-2. Powers picked up where Welch left off, doubling down the right field line for the third straight double from that spot in the order. Powers stole third, Danny Coveno walked and stole second, setting the table for Titcomb, who plated Powers on a suicide squeeze bunt single.
"A couple big hits too today," said Wells. "That squeeze play was huge. Jared, man was he concentrating on that. It was a tough pitch to squeeze and that was a game-changer for us."
Coveno went to third on the squeeze and scored on a wild pitch, and Titcomb scored the third run of the inning on a two-out single Savill.
The Red & Black loaded the bases with one out in the top of the sixth on a pinch-hit single by James Mawn and walks to Jayden O'Connor and Henning. Monks came on in relief of Titcomb. Monks got the first batter on a pop up, but then Michael Cashell made his first plate appearance for the injured Taylor and delivered a two-run single to left, cutting the Woburn lead to three, 7-4.
Monks got the next batter to get out of the sixth, but when a double by Anstett and an error put runners on second and third with no outs, Wells turned to his closer, Dustin Kerns, for help. The hard-throwing right-hander struck out the first two batters he faced before getting the third on a routine fly to left.
The rematch will be Friday evening (6 p.m.) at Ciarcia Field, when Winchester hosts its Senior Night.
