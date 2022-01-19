BELMONT — It was a troubling start, and a painful ending, but in between was an encouraging performance for the Woburn High boys' hockey team.
The Tanners nearly pushed undefeated Belmont (11-0-1) to overtime, but the Marauders got a goal from sophomore Michael Pomer, with seven seconds left, to pull out a 3-2 victory, Saturday afternoon at Viglirolo Rink.
Belmont scored twice in the first three minutes, but then did not score again until the game-winner. Woburn got goals in the final minute of the first period and with just under three minutes to play in the third to sneak up on the Marauders.
The Tanners (4-3-1, 3-3-1 ML) were able to keep pace after the early deficit, showing their ability to use defense and goaltending to stay in any game.
Woburn coach Jim Duran was encouraged from the start, despite falling behind so fast.
"I thought it was a good game," said Duran. "I thought even when we were down 2-0 it was one of the better periods we had all year."
Belmont's star forward, Cam Fici, figured prominently in all three of his team's goals, including scoring the first two.
On the first goal, just 28 seconds in, Fici finished off a 2-on-1 break with Shay Donahue, after Donahue took a lead pass from defenseman Theo Martin. The second goal came at 2:25. Fici was in the right place at the right time when Matt Rowan's shot hit off a Woburn defenseman. Joe Gaziano got the puck to Rowan for the second assist.
"They got a lucky bounce on a 2-on-1 for the first goal, and the second goal the puck hit one of our players in the ribs and fell down onto their best player's stick," said Duran. "I thought that was pretty bad luck."
Considering the Marauders; undefeated record, it looked like the Tanners were in for a long, bone-chilling afternoon.
Instead, Woburn stuck to the task at hand, which was to use its strengths of defense and goaltending to stick around, and maybe sneak one past goalie Ryan Griffin arose.
The Tanners did the first part well, with goalie Jeremy Barreto stopping the next nine Belmont shots. Woburn's Jackson Powers got behind the Marauder defense twice in the first period. The first time Griffin made a nice save, the second time, Powers put one of his wicked wrists in off the right post, with just 41 seconds left in the period.
The rest of the period after the two goals set the tone for the rest of the game for the Tanners, who just quietly stuck around the rest of the way.
"I thought we skated well, played well in our own end," said Duran. "I thought it was one of the best games we played all year. I'm proud of them."
Woburn had a power play opportunity on a penalty at :53, but Belmont's tremendous skaters on offense and defense made it a challenge just to move into the Marauder end. The Tanners did not have a shot on net before the penalty expired.
Woburn tied the game suddenly, at 12:07, when Derek Santullo collected the puck, high in the slot. He whistled a wrist shot past Griffin that sent an unwanted extra chill through the Marauder fans in the house.
The Tanners actually got a power play opportunity at 12:44 when Pomer went out for tripping. Woburn did not get many scoring chances during the power play, but it did seem like the game was headed to overtime, that was until Pomer came out of the penalty box with 16 seconds left and scored with seven seconds left.
The play began on the left boards with Rowan centering the puck to Fici, high in the slot. Fici made a move, took a shot and Barreto made the save, only to have Pomer put away the rebound.
"They (Tanners) showed a lot of character coming back and working hard," said Duran. "That's what I am looking for, and that's what they did. It was a good showing for us."
